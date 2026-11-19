Farewell, then, LIV Golf. As its original figurehead Greg Norman once so delicately put it, albeit in a slightly different context: we’ve all made mistakes, you learn from those mistakes, and you move forward. Forward – in LIV’s case – to bankruptcy court and the start of liquidation proceedings some time in January 2027. And not without a certain irony, in the sense that Norman’s cherished project, established over a cacophony of human rights concerns, ended up getting dismembered and terminated on the orders of the Saudi government. Life moves on you pretty fast.

Perhaps the funniest part of LIV’s protracted demise – unless you count the television viewing figures – has been the last seven months, after Saudi Arabia abruptly pulled the plug on the seemingly abundant flow of money that had fuelled its astonishing rise. Suddenly LIV’s chief executive, Scott O’Neil, was forced to take his begging bowl up and down midtown Manhattan, panhandling for change, drawing up entirely conceptual revenue forecasts, pretending for all the world that this was an actual, real-life business proposition; a legitimate going concern with profits and a bottom line and a plan for the future.

Eventually a new vision emerged – LIV 2.0 – announced at a triumphant press conference at the Trump National course in New Jersey. In future, LIV would belong to the players, who would become equity partners in the tour, forgoing guaranteed purses in return for something far more valuable: an idea, a stake in the future enterprise, with all its untapped potential. Upon signing their lavish contracts, most of these players had spoken warmly of LIV’s values, its commitment to holistic growth of the game, and if ever there were an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to the breakaway tour, it was now. Amusingly, most of them decided to walk away and plot a route back to one of the world’s more liquid golfing tours.

Former LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman walks with patrons on the second hole during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Can it really have been true? Was it really just about the money all along? For all LIV’s grandiose mission statements, its talk of innovation and creative disruption, its mode of operation was never that artful or artfully disguised, and nor did you need a deep well of sympathy for the existing golfing establishment to see it. Golf was not dying when LIV came along. It was not irretrievably fractured, on its last legs, in need of rescue. LIV fulfilled no urgent need beyond the inelastic impatience of Yasir al-Rumayyan, and his yearning to possess by shock doctrine what he could not obtain by incremental manoeuvre.

There was no great innovation here, no act of generational genius, as much as the credulous golf press and business media clambered over themselves to indulge Norman and his outlandish claims, to anoint al-Rumayyan the “new king of golf”. As it turned out, Spending Lots Of Money To Buy The World’s Best Golfers is not a hard or clever thing to do (at least until the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz sends your oil revenues spinning deep into the second cut). Particularly when the reason for your interest is less as a robust investment vehicle and more because You Just Really Like Golf.

And why do rich, powerful men love golf? Fresh air. Oneness with nature. Don’t say social segregation. Peace and quiet, the solemn and noble pursuit of personal fulfilment. No riff-raff. No! It’s obsession, it’s tradition, it’s triumph and disaster, it’s the world in a little white ball. It’s a shrine to moneyed heritage. Stop it! It’s not! It’s camaraderie, it’s freedom, it’s exercise, it’s a game of infinite angles and unfathomable skill that – unlike snooker and darts and table tennis and all the other sports of which this is also true – also incorporates a kind of moral code, a way of living.

Most of golf’s rules and customs are less about the adjudication of a sporting contest and more about an assertion of values, and the implied exclusion of those who fail to live up to them. No phones at Augusta. Respect for the putting line. Calling a penalty on yourself. Drinks in the clubhouse. Collared shirts and tailored legwear. Your approval for membership must be proposed and seconded by existing club members. More than virtually any other sport in existence, golf is continually posing the question: are you our kind of person? Prove it. Prove it.

US president Donald Trump with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, head of the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, left, and his son Eric Trump at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster during a LIV Golf pro-am. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

At the elite levels, perhaps this manifests itself as a kind of affected and immaculate reserve: an acceptance of and comfort with the world as it is, or at least the world as it is presented to you. There is no great tradition of golf activism, no golf Kaepernick or golf Osaka or even a golf Cantona. Rory McIlroy has been elevated to deity status for the apparently remarkable act of being quite nice. But of course he still accepted the offer to play a round with Trump at his course, indeed regarded it as an honour and privilege, was utterly baffled at the idea that anyone might deem it a political act, because ultimately golf exists in a world where the politics is assumed to be settled.

And above all, it manifests as an effortless ease around money, which is not really supposed to be talked about, even though it’s everywhere. Other sports have league tables and medal counts; golf has a “money list”, and so naturally when LIV began its campaign of disruption there would be no real reckoning. In theory, it was the perfect moment for golf to reflect on its role in the world: its celebration of wealth and privilege, its environmental impact, who it takes its money from. Instead, the PGA reasoned that the way to respond to LIV’s money was with more money, better money, more sustainable money.

And so, under the former NFL executive Brian Rolapp, the PGA Tour has marched unapologetically into a new world of private equity, increased prize funds and untrammelled greed. A new top-tier Champions Series. “Signature events” with smaller fields and no cuts. A player equity programme, based in part on fan engagement and media visibility, an extension of the core idea of Trumponomics: for those best able to leverage it, attention equals currency, power, money. LIV may have lost the war. But it may just have won the argument. – Guardian