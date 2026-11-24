Manchester United have successfully appealed against the decision to send off Leny Yoro in their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool. The defender was dismissed for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity after eight minutes but this was found to be incorrect.

The Frenchman will no longer be required to serve a one-match suspicion. He fouled Liverpool’s Alexander Isak when through on goal in the early stages at Anfield but Mauricio Pochettino insisted the striker would not have reached the ball, and therefore is was not a sending off offence. The referee Sam Barrott made a different assessment, which the video assistant did not disagree with.

United’s head coach said: “I don’t agree because the ball wasn’t in Isak’s control. Leny was running with him and when Isak saw the control wasn’t good and the ball was going to the keeper it is normal you delay, you stop running, and you wait to feel the touch and you go down. It is never a foul.”

Dominik Szoboszlai scored the resulting free-kick, setting Liverpool on their way to victory to make it a difficult first match in charge for Pochettino. Yoro will now be available to face Brentford on Saturday in the Premier League. - Guardian