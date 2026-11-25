Mary Lou McDonald paid tribute to Sonya Stokes, Leona O’Callaghan, Shaneda Daly, pictured above, and Paula Doyle for sharing their experiences and campaigning for change. Photograph: Eamon Ward

Sinn Féin legislation to protect victims of sexual violence against further intimidation or harassment by their abuser when they leave prison has been passed by the Dáil.

Government parties supported the Victims of Sexual Violence Civil Protection Orders Bill, which closes a long-identified gap in the law.

The legislation will allow a court, at the same time as convicting someone of a sexual violence offence, to impose an order preventing that person from approaching, contacting, harassing or intimidating the victim following the offender’s release from prison.

Sinn Féin justice spokesman Matt Carthy said many people had “expressed surprise” this was not already in law because protections of this nature “already exist to some degree in harassment legislation”.

“Yet victims of sexual violence don’t currently have access to the same safeguard and this Bill seeks to change that,” he said.

Carthy said victims had already endured the assault “and the whole process of reporting it, dealing with the criminal justice process” and the associated trauma.

They should not then “have to live with the fear and anxiety that a release date could be the beginning of a new chapter of fear and anxiety”.

They should not have to wait “until the perpetrator attempts to harass or intimidate them” and then have to go to court to secure this protection.

Carthy said “today is a rare day in the Dáil” that an Opposition Bill would pass all stages.

The Bill had progressed this far “because of the testimonies of very strong women, in particular survivors and victims of sexual violence”.

He and party colleague Senator Maria McCormack met a group of women, 18 months ago, who highlighted the major deficiency in the law.

They pointed out “a glaring omission” where under harassment legislation at the time of conviction a court can impose a protection order against the perpetrator from approaching or intimidating or harassing their victim.

“But within the sexual violence legislative framework, there is no such protection.” He said the Bill would allow the court to impose a post-release protection order at the time of sentencing.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald paid tribute to the courage of Sonya Stokes, Leona O’Callaghan, Shaneda Daly and Paula Doyle who shared their experiences, campaigned for change and helped “shape the law for the better”.

She said “the very idea that a survivor of sexual violence is forced to go to the courts again and prove to the court’s satisfaction that they are afraid of the criminal who violated and traumatised them is quite frankly disgusting”.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger said people who had been stalked and sexually assaulted should be protected by the State.

Coppinger has been appointed chair of the new Oireachtas Committee on preventing and responding to domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

She said it was “quite incredible” there was no mechanism to protect people “who have been violated in the most heinous fashion” from potential continual harassment by a perpetrator who has been found guilty and served a sentence.

Minister of State at the Department of Justice Catherine Ardagh while accepting the proposed legislation said a stand-alone Bill was not the “most appropriate way of addressing this issue”.

“A multiplicity of overlapping instruments risks fostering uncertainty and confusion,” she said.

Ardagh said she intended to bring forward amending legislation to strengthen existing provisions.

But Carthy said the Bill had received detailed scrutiny and there had been direct testimony from affected women. He said the legislation had the support of organisations such as Women’s Aid, Rape Crisis Ireland, Men’s Aid and local advocacy groups.

TDs and supporters in the public gallery applauded when the Bill was passed. The legislation moves to the Seanad and could potentially be dealt with before the Government’s amending legislation.

Carthy urged all senators to work together to pass the legislation as quickly as possible.