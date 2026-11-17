Bryson DeChambeau will play on the DP World Tour next year after the collapse of Liv Golf. Photograph: Jordan Bank/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm have both been confirmed on the DP World Tour for 2027 following the collapse of LIV Golf.

DeChambeau joins as member of the DP World Tour for the first time in ‘Category 1’ status, which has been activated under a five-year exemption he received after winning the 2024 US Open and was reportedly lodged before Sunday’s application deadline.

The American’s inclusion could eventually offer him a route to regaining his PGA Tour card for 2028.

Former major champions Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, the 2022 Open winner, and Bubba Watson will also feature on the DP World Tour next year, having signed agreements to receive invites to a “specific number of tournaments”.

At the start of November LIV Golf announced it intends to “transition to an orderly wind-down of its operations”, bringing an end to the controversial breakaway tour.

It had been reported BC Partners Credit, who had been lined up as potential backers following the withdrawal of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, had pulled out of a deal worth more than £200million (€240m) due to an exodus of star players.

LIV, which launched in 2022, was forced to apply for chapter 11 bankruptcy, effectively cancelling playing contracts – with the likes of Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton, Louis Oosthuizen and Lee Westwood all departing.

Former Masters champions Garcia and Patrick Reed – who left LIV Golf ahead of the 2026 season and has since earned back his PGA Tour card – have also been confirmed among the 22 former major champions in exempt membership on the DP World Tour for 2027.

Johnson, Smith and Bubba Watson are among nine players who have signed agreements with the DP World Tour for specific tournaments next season.

The DP World Tour said these would will be in effect from the Bahrain Championship, which starts at the end of January, onwards, but would exclude those in the Rolex Series.

The designated events for each player which were prescribed by the DP World Tour “to add value to those tournaments,” it said, with the invites across the season carefully managed by the Tour’s Player Relations Department, following “extensive modelling to ensure and preserve playing opportunities for existing members”.

DP World Tour’s chief executive Guy Kinnings expects the 2027 season to be “one of the most keenly contested campaigns in our 55-year history.”

Kinnings said in a statement: “There has been significant change in the landscape of men’s professional golf over the past 12 months. As golf’s global tour, we have taken a pragmatic approach to this unique and unprecedented situation as we go into next year, always with the best interests of our entire membership at the forefront of our minds.

“We realise there are different viewpoints, but this approach, discussed and agreed with our Tournament Committee and allied to this responsibly managed programme of invites, will add value which, in turn, will benefit the Tour as a whole.

“We therefore look forward to beginning our 2027 season at the BMW Australian PGA Championship next week, a season where our fans will enjoy enhanced and competitive fields at our historic tournaments around the world.”