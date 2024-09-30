Subscriber OnlyResidentialNew Homes

Your new homes guide: what’s for sale in Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Meath, Cork and around the State

Newly built schemes now available and soon to be released on the market

Tinakilly Park, Rathnew, Co Wicklow
Mon Sept 30 2024 - 10:52

Dublin

Oscar Traynor Woods, Coolock, Dublin 5. One-bed maisonettes, and two- and three-bed terraced houses available under the local authority Affordable Purchase Scheme. Agent: DNG. One-beds from €254,358 net, two-beds from €325,769 net and three-beds from €360,931 net. (The asking price advertised is already a reduction from the open market value of the home).

Church Fields East, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15. Two- and three-bed under affordable housing scheme. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices from: €263,500 net to €315,000 net*.

Balmoston, Donabate, Co Dublin. One- and two-bed apartments, two- and three-bed duplexes and two- and three-bed terraces available. Agent: Knight Frank. Prices from: €295,000

Kilmartin Grove, Hollystown, Dublin 15. One-bed maisonettes, two- and three-bed terraces and three- and four-bed semidetached houses. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €300,000-€550,000.

Wilkinsons Brook, Hollystown, Dublin 15. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced houses available under affordable housing scheme. Agent: DNG. Price range: €320,000-€399,500 net.

Danehill, Phoenix Park Avenue, Dublin 15. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: One-beds from €350,000, two-beds from €510,000.

Ard Na Glaise, Stillorgan Park, Stillorgan, Co Dublin. Studio apartments, one- and two-bed apartments and three-bed terraced houses available. Agent: DNG. Studios from €360,000, one-beds from €595,000 and three-beds from €880,000.

Folkstown Park, Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Two- and three-bed detached and terraced houses, and five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €375,000-€550,000.

Suttonfield, Ballybetagh Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18. One-bed semidetached bungalows and three-bed terraces available. Agent: DNG. One-beds from €500,000, two-beds from €750,000.

Kinvara-Kinross, Fey Yerra Lane, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Kinvara-Kinross, Fey Yerra Lane, Foxrock, Dublin 18. One-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: DNG. One-beds from €500,000, three-beds from €950,000.

Graydon, Newcastle, Co Dublin. Three-bed end-terrace houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €510,000-€520,000.

Shore Club, Beach Road, Dublin 4. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €515,000-€915,000.

Dodderbrook, Ballycullen, Dublin 24. Three-bed terraces and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: DNG. Three-beds from €520,000 and four-beds from €620,000.

Parklands, Citywest, Dublin 24. Four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices from: €525,000.

Barnhill Place, Dalkey, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €550,000-€1.4 million.

Kilbride Lodge, Castleknock, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices for one-beds from €550,000 and prices for two-beds from €675,000.

143 Merrion Road, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €550,000-€1.4 million.

The Lambay at Seamount Rise, Malahide, Co Dublin. One- and two-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and O’Farrell Cleere. Price range: €560,000-€795,000.

Foxwood Barn, Citywest, Dublin 24. Four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from: €575,000.

Laurel Manor, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16. Three- and four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: DNG. Three-beds from €590,000, four-beds from €730,000.

Kingswood Court, Kingswood, Dublin 24. Four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: DNG. Prices from €590,000.

Egremont, Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin. Two-bed plus study duplexes and three-bed plus study terraced houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €595,000-€1.07 million.

The Gardens at Elmpark Green, Merrion Road, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from: €595,000-€1.75 million.

Brennanstown Wood, Dublin 18

Brennanstown Wood, Dublin 18. Two-bedroom apartment and two-bed penthouse available. Agent: Savills. Price: €650,000 and €900,000.

Dun Óir, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Four- and five-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €735,000-€830,000.

Kylemore, Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin

Kylemore, Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin. Three-bed terraced and four-bed end-terrace houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from €750,000.

Ballycullen Gate, Ballycullen, Dublin 24. Four-bed detached bungalows available. Agent: DNG. Prices from €750,000.

Glenamuck Manor, Glenamuck Road, Dublin 18. Four- and five-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from €770,000.

Drumnigh Manor, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Five-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices from: €795,000.

Lansdowne Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. One- and two-bed apartments and three-bed townhouses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Savills. Price range: €800,000-€1.8 million.

Trimbleston, Goatstown, Dublin 14. Two- and three-bed penthouse apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from €850,000.

Thornhill Oaks, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin. Two-bed mews house available. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Price: €850,000.

106 Goatstown Road, Dublin 14. Three-bed apartments available. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Prices from €850,000.

55 Lad Lane, Dublin 2. Two-bed apartments, one three-bed apartment and three penthouse apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €900,000-€1.35 million.

Wellfield, Malahide, Co Dublin

Wellfield, Malahide, Co Dublin. Four- and five-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Prices from €965,000.

Rock Road Place, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Prices from €1.025 million.

Annefield Manor, Dundrum, Dublin 14. Four- and five-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Prices from €1.095 million.

Donnybrook Gardens, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Two-bed plus study apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices from €1.125 million.

Somerton, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €1.88 million.

St James, Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Four-bed plus study detached houses available. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Price: €2.4 million.

Dalkey Lodge, Ardbrugh Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Citywest Park, Dublin 24. Three-bed detached, semidetached and terraced houses and four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Ashbrook, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Studios, one- and two- bed apartments and penthouse apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €335,000-€745,000.

Seven Mills, Dublin 22. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed houses (unit types not yet released) set to go to market in spring 2025. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Domville, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Dillon Marshall and Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Parklands Pointe, Citywest, Dublin 24. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Park West Pointe, Park West, Dublin 12. One-, two- and three-bed apartments to be released in spring 2025. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Shaldon Grange, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed terraces, three- and four-bed semidetached houses and five-bed semidetached houses to be released in early 2025. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Regles, Lusk, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Aderrig, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin. Four-bed detached and semidetached houses and five-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Ashcourt, Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

1-7 Foxrock Avenue, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Two- and three-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Cherry Lane, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Merrion Gardens, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Clay Farm, Leopardstown, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Carricail, Dublin 18. Three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Hainault Road, Dublin 18. Four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed

Luttrellstown Gate, Dublin 15. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Skylark, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes, and three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

The Blossoms at Tandy’s Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Silverbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14. Four- and five-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Kilcarbery Grange, Kilcarbery, Dublin 22. Three- and four-bed terraces available. Agent: DNG. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Rosemount Place, Malahide Road, Beaumont, Dublin 5. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: DNG. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Keepers Lock, Clonburris, Dublin 22. Three-bed terraces and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: DNG. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Tower View, Glasnevin, Dublin 11. Four- and five-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: DNG. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Beckett Woods, Brighton Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed semidetached and terraced houses, and two- and three-bed apartments to be released soon. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Prices yet to be confirmed.

40 Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Apartments set to be released in the coming months. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Wicklow

Causeway Meadows, Roundwood, Co Wicklow. One- and two-bed apartments, three-bed midterrace and semidetached houses and four-bed semidetached houses. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €275,000-€535,000.

Hawks Bay, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow. Two- and three-bed terraced and semidetached houses. Agent: Savills. Price range: €400,000-€460,000.

Tinakilly Park, Rathnew, Co Wicklow. Two- and three-bed terraces and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Forkin Property and Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: Two-beds from €400,000, three-beds from €445,000, four-beds from €525,000.

Mere Park at Altidore Gardens, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow. Two-bed terraced houses, three-bed terraced and semidetached houses and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices: Two-beds from €420,000, three-beds from €480,000, four-beds from €520,000.

Fontenoy Place, Strand Road, Bray, Co Wicklow. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €450,000-€975,000.

Fairfield, Greystones, Co Wicklow. Two-bed apartments available. Agent: DNG. Prices from €540,000.

Mariner’s Point, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow. Three-, four- and five-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices from €550,000.

Foggie Field, Killruddery, Bray, Co Wicklow. Three- and four-bed terraced houses. Agent: Savills. Prices from €615,000.

Littlebrook, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Three-bed detached and semidetached bungalows and three- and four-bed detached and semidetached houses including showhouses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €570,000-€750,000.

Seagreen, Greystones, Co Wicklow. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from: €725,000.

Bellevue, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Five-bed semidetached houses. Agent: Savills. Prices from €795,000.

Dargle Demesne, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €1.295 million-€1.65 million.

Dargle Demesne, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow
Annabasky Glen, Berryfield Avenue, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

Annabasky Glen, Berryfield Avenue, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices from: €1.725 million.

Struan Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: €1.75 million.

Silver Vale, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Three-bed semidetached houses, three- and four-bed semidetached and detached houses and five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Holly Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two- and three-bed terraces, three-bed semidetached houses and four-bed detached houses to be released in early 2025. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Churchlands, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Kingstone Manor, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Four-bed terraced houses. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Melwood, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Sea Gardens, Bray, Co Wicklow. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Djouce Meadows, Roundwood, Co Wicklow. Two-, three- and four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Price range: €435,000-€625,000.

Kildare

Bawnogues, Kilcock, Co Kildare

The Bawnogues, Kilcock, Co Kildare. One- and two-bed apartments, two- and three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Coonan. Prices from €280,000.

Coach Road, Clane, Co Kildare. Three-bed midterrace houses, four-bed end-terrace houses, three- and four-bed semidetached houses and five-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Coonan. Prices from €340,000.

Hereford Park, Leixlip, Co Kildare. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes, two- and three-bed terraces, and three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Coonan. Prices from €390,000.

Millerstown, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed predominantly semidetached houses to be released in coming months. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan Property. Price range: €400,000-€525,000.

Station Walk, Newbridge, Co Kildare

Station Walk, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Jordan Auctioneers. Prices: Three-beds from €445,000 and four-beds from €515,000.

Rathasker Lane, Rathasker Road, Naas, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Coonan and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly. Price range: €560,000-€620,000.

Capdoo Grange, Clane, Co Kildare. Four-bed detached homes available. Joint agents: Coonan and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly. Prices from €770,000.

Williams Grove, Ardclough, Co Kildare. Three-bed semidetached and four- and five-bed detached houses set to launch in 2025. Agent: Coonan. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Curragh Farm, Newbridge, Co Kildare. One- and two-bed duplex apartments, and three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Lyreen Meadows, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed bungalows, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Cearbhall Court, Limerick Road, Naas, Co Kildare. Three-bed semidetached houses, one-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes to be released in spring. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Pairc Na Manach, Newbridge, Co Kildare. One-bed apartments, two- and three-bed duplexes, two- and three-bed terraced houses and two-, three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Coonan and DNG Doyle. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Barton Grange, Straffan, Co Kildare. Five-bed detached houses. Joint agents: Coonan and CME. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Meadow Mill, Athy, Co Kildare. One- and two-bed apartments, two-bed terraces, three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Coonan. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Meath

Beaufort, Navan, Co Meath. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and T&J Gavigan. Prices: Two-beds from €305,000 and three-beds from €360,000.

Killeen Castle, Dunsany, Co Meath. Residential sites extending to approx 0.75 acres with full planning permission available. Agent: Coonan. Prices from €390,000.

The Gem Group has planning permission for 900 houses at the Willows in Dunshaughlin

The Willows, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath. Three-bed mid- and end-terrace houses. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Auctioneers. Price range: €424,000-€445,000.

Wellfield, Ratoath, Co Meath. Two-bed detached and semidetached houses, three-bed detached, semidetached and terraced houses, and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Kilcarn Woods, Johnstown Village, Navan, Co Meath. Three- and four-bed semidetached and four-bed detached houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and REA T&J Gavigan. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Johnstown Demesne, Enfield, Co Meath. Three-bed terraced and semidetached houses and four-bed semidetached houses to launch in late autumn. Agent: Coonan. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Cork

Abbey Fort, Kinsale, Co Cork

Abbey Fort, Kinsale, Co Cork. Two-, three-, and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from: €480,000.

Arderrow, Ballyvolane, Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed semidetached and terraced houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Ballinglanna, Glanmire, Cork. Two- and three-bed townhouses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Harbour Heights, Rochestown Road, Cork. Two-, three-, and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Lakeview, Midleton, Co Cork. Two-, three-, and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan. Prices yet to be confirmed

Millboro, Kerry Pike, Cork. Two-, three-, and four-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Vicars Glebe, Coachford, Co Cork. Three-bed townhouses and semidetached houses, and three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Cnoic Eoin, Coachford, Co Cork. Four-bed semidetached and detached houses. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Cúl Na Gréine, Bandon, Co Cork. Two-, three-, and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed. Prices from: €355,000.

Woodfield, Ballincollig, Cork. Three-bed townhouses and three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Everywhere else

An Lochán, Summerhill, Portlaoise, Co Laois. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: Three-beds from €365,000, four-beds from €410,000.

Usher’s Mill, Drogheda, Co Louth. Three-bed terraced houses and four-bed end-terrace houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Lannon. Price range: €355,000- €415,000.

Churchfields, Gorey, Co Wexford. Three-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses, and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella. Prices: Three-beds from €350,000 and four-beds from €420,000.

Nyne Park, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny. Three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald & Warren McCreery. Price range: €360,000-€420,000.

Nyne Park, Kilkenny City
An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick

An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co Limerick. Two-, three-, and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Plovers Wood, Lissywollen, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Two- and three-bed terraces and three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Bishop’s Lough, Bonnettstown Road, Co Kilkenny. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

