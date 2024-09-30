Your new homes guide: what’s for sale in Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Meath, Cork and around the State

Oscar Traynor Woods, Coolock, Dublin 5. One-bed maisonettes, and two- and three-bed terraced houses available under the local authority Affordable Purchase Scheme. Agent: DNG. One-beds from €254,358 net, two-beds from €325,769 net and three-beds from €360,931 net. (The asking price advertised is already a reduction from the open market value of the home).

Church Fields East, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15. Two- and three-bed under affordable housing scheme. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices from: €263,500 net to €315,000 net*.

Balmoston, Donabate, Co Dublin. One- and two-bed apartments, two- and three-bed duplexes and two- and three-bed terraces available. Agent: Knight Frank. Prices from: €295,000

Kilmartin Grove, Hollystown, Dublin 15. One-bed maisonettes, two- and three-bed terraces and three- and four-bed semidetached houses. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €300,000-€550,000.

Wilkinsons Brook, Hollystown, Dublin 15. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced houses available under affordable housing scheme. Agent: DNG. Price range: €320,000-€399,500 net.

Danehill, Phoenix Park Avenue, Dublin 15. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: One-beds from €350,000, two-beds from €510,000.

Ard Na Glaise, Stillorgan Park, Stillorgan, Co Dublin. Studio apartments, one- and two-bed apartments and three-bed terraced houses available. Agent: DNG. Studios from €360,000, one-beds from €595,000 and three-beds from €880,000.

Folkstown Park, Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Two- and three-bed detached and terraced houses, and five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €375,000-€550,000.

Suttonfield, Ballybetagh Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18. One-bed semidetached bungalows and three-bed terraces available. Agent: DNG. One-beds from €500,000, two-beds from €750,000.

Kinvara-Kinross, Fey Yerra Lane, Foxrock, Dublin 18. One-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: DNG. One-beds from €500,000, three-beds from €950,000.

Graydon, Newcastle, Co Dublin. Three-bed end-terrace houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €510,000-€520,000.

Shore Club, Beach Road, Dublin 4. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €515,000-€915,000.

Dodderbrook, Ballycullen, Dublin 24. Three-bed terraces and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: DNG. Three-beds from €520,000 and four-beds from €620,000.

Parklands, Citywest, Dublin 24. Four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices from: €525,000.

Barnhill Place, Dalkey, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €550,000-€1.4 million.

Kilbride Lodge, Castleknock, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices for one-beds from €550,000 and prices for two-beds from €675,000.

143 Merrion Road, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €550,000-€1.4 million.

The Lambay at Seamount Rise, Malahide, Co Dublin. One- and two-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and O’Farrell Cleere. Price range: €560,000-€795,000.

Foxwood Barn, Citywest, Dublin 24. Four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from: €575,000.

Laurel Manor, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16. Three- and four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: DNG. Three-beds from €590,000, four-beds from €730,000.

Kingswood Court, Kingswood, Dublin 24. Four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: DNG. Prices from €590,000.

Egremont, Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin. Two-bed plus study duplexes and three-bed plus study terraced houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €595,000-€1.07 million.

The Gardens at Elmpark Green, Merrion Road, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from: €595,000-€1.75 million.

Brennanstown Wood, Dublin 18. Two-bedroom apartment and two-bed penthouse available. Agent: Savills. Price: €650,000 and €900,000.

Dun Óir, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Four- and five-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €735,000-€830,000.

Kylemore, Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin. Three-bed terraced and four-bed end-terrace houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from €750,000.

Ballycullen Gate, Ballycullen, Dublin 24. Four-bed detached bungalows available. Agent: DNG. Prices from €750,000.

Glenamuck Manor, Glenamuck Road, Dublin 18. Four- and five-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from €770,000.

Drumnigh Manor, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Five-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices from: €795,000.

Lansdowne Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. One- and two-bed apartments and three-bed townhouses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Savills. Price range: €800,000-€1.8 million.

Trimbleston, Goatstown, Dublin 14. Two- and three-bed penthouse apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from €850,000.

Thornhill Oaks, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin. Two-bed mews house available. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Price: €850,000.

106 Goatstown Road, Dublin 14. Three-bed apartments available. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Prices from €850,000.

55 Lad Lane, Dublin 2. Two-bed apartments, one three-bed apartment and three penthouse apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €900,000-€1.35 million.

Wellfield, Malahide, Co Dublin

Wellfield, Malahide, Co Dublin. Four- and five-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Prices from €965,000.

Rock Road Place, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Prices from €1.025 million.

Annefield Manor, Dundrum, Dublin 14. Four- and five-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Prices from €1.095 million.

Donnybrook Gardens, Donnybrook, Dublin 4. Two-bed plus study apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices from €1.125 million.

Somerton, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €1.88 million.

St James, Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Four-bed plus study detached houses available. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Price: €2.4 million.

Dalkey Lodge, Ardbrugh Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Citywest Park, Dublin 24. Three-bed detached, semidetached and terraced houses and four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Ashbrook, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Studios, one- and two- bed apartments and penthouse apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €335,000-€745,000.

Seven Mills, Dublin 22. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed houses (unit types not yet released) set to go to market in spring 2025. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Domville, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Dillon Marshall and Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Parklands Pointe, Citywest, Dublin 24. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Park West Pointe, Park West, Dublin 12. One-, two- and three-bed apartments to be released in spring 2025. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Shaldon Grange, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed terraces, three- and four-bed semidetached houses and five-bed semidetached houses to be released in early 2025. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Regles, Lusk, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Aderrig, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin. Four-bed detached and semidetached houses and five-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Ashcourt, Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

1-7 Foxrock Avenue, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Two- and three-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Cherry Lane, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Merrion Gardens, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Clay Farm, Leopardstown, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Carricail, Dublin 18. Three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Hainault Road, Dublin 18. Four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed

Luttrellstown Gate, Dublin 15. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Skylark, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes, and three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

The Blossoms at Tandy’s Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Silverbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14. Four- and five-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Kilcarbery Grange, Kilcarbery, Dublin 22. Three- and four-bed terraces available. Agent: DNG. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Rosemount Place, Malahide Road, Beaumont, Dublin 5. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: DNG. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Keepers Lock, Clonburris, Dublin 22. Three-bed terraces and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: DNG. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Tower View, Glasnevin, Dublin 11. Four- and five-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: DNG. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Beckett Woods, Brighton Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed semidetached and terraced houses, and two- and three-bed apartments to be released soon. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Prices yet to be confirmed.

40 Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Apartments set to be released in the coming months. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Causeway Meadows, Roundwood, Co Wicklow. One- and two-bed apartments, three-bed midterrace and semidetached houses and four-bed semidetached houses. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €275,000-€535,000.

Hawks Bay, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow. Two- and three-bed terraced and semidetached houses. Agent: Savills. Price range: €400,000-€460,000.

Tinakilly Park, Rathnew, Co Wicklow. Two- and three-bed terraces and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Forkin Property and Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: Two-beds from €400,000, three-beds from €445,000, four-beds from €525,000.

Mere Park at Altidore Gardens, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow. Two-bed terraced houses, three-bed terraced and semidetached houses and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices: Two-beds from €420,000, three-beds from €480,000, four-beds from €520,000.

Fontenoy Place, Strand Road, Bray, Co Wicklow. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €450,000-€975,000.

Fairfield, Greystones, Co Wicklow. Two-bed apartments available. Agent: DNG. Prices from €540,000.

Mariner’s Point, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow. Three-, four- and five-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices from €550,000.

Foggie Field, Killruddery, Bray, Co Wicklow. Three- and four-bed terraced houses. Agent: Savills. Prices from €615,000.

Littlebrook, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Three-bed detached and semidetached bungalows and three- and four-bed detached and semidetached houses including showhouses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €570,000-€750,000.

Seagreen, Greystones, Co Wicklow. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from: €725,000.

Bellevue, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Five-bed semidetached houses. Agent: Savills. Prices from €795,000.

Dargle Demesne, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €1.295 million-€1.65 million.

Annabasky Glen, Berryfield Avenue, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices from: €1.725 million.

Struan Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: €1.75 million.

Silver Vale, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Three-bed semidetached houses, three- and four-bed semidetached and detached houses and five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Holly Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two- and three-bed terraces, three-bed semidetached houses and four-bed detached houses to be released in early 2025. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Churchlands, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Kingstone Manor, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Four-bed terraced houses. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Melwood, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Sea Gardens, Bray, Co Wicklow. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Djouce Meadows, Roundwood, Co Wicklow. Two-, three- and four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Price range: €435,000-€625,000.

The Bawnogues, Kilcock, Co Kildare. One- and two-bed apartments, two- and three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Coonan. Prices from €280,000.

Coach Road, Clane, Co Kildare. Three-bed midterrace houses, four-bed end-terrace houses, three- and four-bed semidetached houses and five-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Coonan. Prices from €340,000.

Hereford Park, Leixlip, Co Kildare. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes, two- and three-bed terraces, and three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Coonan. Prices from €390,000.

Millerstown, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed predominantly semidetached houses to be released in coming months. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan Property. Price range: €400,000-€525,000.

Station Walk, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Jordan Auctioneers. Prices: Three-beds from €445,000 and four-beds from €515,000.

Rathasker Lane, Rathasker Road, Naas, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Coonan and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly. Price range: €560,000-€620,000.

Capdoo Grange, Clane, Co Kildare. Four-bed detached homes available. Joint agents: Coonan and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly. Prices from €770,000.

Williams Grove, Ardclough, Co Kildare. Three-bed semidetached and four- and five-bed detached houses set to launch in 2025. Agent: Coonan. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Curragh Farm, Newbridge, Co Kildare. One- and two-bed duplex apartments, and three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Lyreen Meadows, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed bungalows, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Cearbhall Court, Limerick Road, Naas, Co Kildare. Three-bed semidetached houses, one-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes to be released in spring. Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Pairc Na Manach, Newbridge, Co Kildare. One-bed apartments, two- and three-bed duplexes, two- and three-bed terraced houses and two-, three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Coonan and DNG Doyle. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Barton Grange, Straffan, Co Kildare. Five-bed detached houses. Joint agents: Coonan and CME. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Meadow Mill, Athy, Co Kildare. One- and two-bed apartments, two-bed terraces, three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Coonan. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Beaufort, Navan, Co Meath. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and T&J Gavigan. Prices: Two-beds from €305,000 and three-beds from €360,000.

Killeen Castle, Dunsany, Co Meath. Residential sites extending to approx 0.75 acres with full planning permission available. Agent: Coonan. Prices from €390,000.

The Gem Group has planning permission for 900 houses at the Willows in Dunshaughlin

The Willows, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath. Three-bed mid- and end-terrace houses. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Auctioneers. Price range: €424,000-€445,000.

Wellfield, Ratoath, Co Meath. Two-bed detached and semidetached houses, three-bed detached, semidetached and terraced houses, and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Kilcarn Woods, Johnstown Village, Navan, Co Meath. Three- and four-bed semidetached and four-bed detached houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and REA T&J Gavigan. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Johnstown Demesne, Enfield, Co Meath. Three-bed terraced and semidetached houses and four-bed semidetached houses to launch in late autumn. Agent: Coonan. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Abbey Fort, Kinsale, Co Cork

Abbey Fort, Kinsale, Co Cork. Two-, three-, and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from: €480,000.

Arderrow, Ballyvolane, Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed semidetached and terraced houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Ballinglanna, Glanmire, Cork. Two- and three-bed townhouses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Harbour Heights, Rochestown Road, Cork. Two-, three-, and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Lakeview, Midleton, Co Cork. Two-, three-, and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan. Prices yet to be confirmed

Millboro, Kerry Pike, Cork. Two-, three-, and four-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Vicars Glebe, Coachford, Co Cork. Three-bed townhouses and semidetached houses, and three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Cnoic Eoin, Coachford, Co Cork. Four-bed semidetached and detached houses. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Cúl Na Gréine, Bandon, Co Cork. Two-, three-, and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed. Prices from: €355,000.

Woodfield, Ballincollig, Cork. Three-bed townhouses and three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Everywhere else

An Lochán, Summerhill, Portlaoise, Co Laois. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: Three-beds from €365,000, four-beds from €410,000.

Usher’s Mill, Drogheda, Co Louth. Three-bed terraced houses and four-bed end-terrace houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Lannon. Price range: €355,000- €415,000.

Churchfields, Gorey, Co Wexford. Three-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses, and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella. Prices: Three-beds from €350,000 and four-beds from €420,000.

Nyne Park, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny. Three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald & Warren McCreery. Price range: €360,000-€420,000.

Nyne Park, Kilkenny City

An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick

An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co Limerick. Two-, three-, and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Plovers Wood, Lissywollen, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Two- and three-bed terraces and three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices yet to be confirmed.

Bishop’s Lough, Bonnettstown Road, Co Kilkenny. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Prices yet to be confirmed.