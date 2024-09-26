New houses at affordable scheme in Dublin 15 from €320,000

Address : Wilkinsons Brook, Hollystown, Dublin 15 Price : €320,000 Agent : DNG

Two-, three- and four-bedroom terraced, semidetached and detached houses are available to buy via the Affordable Purchase (AP) Scheme at the new Wilkinsons Brook development in Hollystown, Dublin 15.

The Land Development Agency in partnership with Fingal County Council has brought 57 properties constructed by Glenveagh Homes to the market, selling through DNG.

The AP scheme is in place for buyers who are unable to purchase a home at the open market value with a maximum mortgage and 10 per cent deposit. Eligibility for the scheme is assessed by certain criteria, including the following:

You must be a first-time buyer, meet the Fresh Start Principle criteria (ie no longer have financial interest in a previously owned house due to separation/divorce or bankruptcy) or own a dwelling that is no longer suited to your household’s needs.

To apply for a two-bed property, gross household income for the preceding 12 months should be below €97,256.

To apply for a three-bed property, gross household income for the preceding 12 months should be below €99,393.

To apply for a four-bed property, gross household income for the preceding 12 months should be below €106,768. (In all cases some exceptions apply.)

Those availing of the AP scheme will enter into an Affordable Dwelling Purchase Agreement to receive funds from the council in return for the council taking a percentage ownership in the property purchased.

The percentage ownership the council holds in a house is an equity share. The purchaser can redeem or buy out the equity share at a time of their choosing, but there is no obligation to do so until it is due in year 40.

Applications will be prioritised based on time and date of application, according to DNG, while 30 per cent of houses in the scheme will be available only to applicants who have been a resident in the Fingal County Council area for at least a 5-year period, currently or in the past.

Houses at Wilkinsons Brook are likely to suit potential buyers who want to be within reach of Dublin city centre. You can reach the Luas green line depot at Broombridge by car in 15-20 minutes depending on traffic (or about 30 minutes by bus), which then takes you to Trinity College in 20 minutes. It should takes 30 minutes to an hour to drive into the city via the M50.

Blanchardstown Shopping Centre is just a 10-minute drive from the development, with a large range of shops and restaurants, along with Odeon Cinema and the Draíocht Arts Centre and Theatre for entertainment.

Glenveagh's Wilkinsons Brook development in Hollystown, D15

Two-, three- and four-bedroom terraced, semidetached and detached houses are available at Wilkinsons Brook

Wilkinsons Brook also benefits from being about a 20-minute drive from Phoenix Park, offering more than 700 hectares of open space and, of course, Dublin Zoo for days out.

Once you’ve exhausted all the region has to offer, Dublin Airport is about a 20-minute drive away to facilitate adventures further afield.

The minimum sale prices provided by DNG for the properties at Wilkinsons Brook are a reduction on the open market value of the homes (as the balance will be held by the local authority as an equity share).

Two-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses at the development extend to 92sq m (995sq ft), with minimum sale prices from €320,000.

There are five varieties of terraced three-beds available, measuring from 105.5sq m to 120sq m (1,136sq ft to 1,290sq ft) with minimum sale prices from €352,000 to €365,000.

There are also four-bed end-terrace units measuring 156sq m (1,680sq ft) with a minimum sale price of €399,500.

All homes are Ber A-rated, featuring double glazing, solar panels and heat-pump systems with dual zone controls. Appliances, floors and blinds are included, along with wardrobes in the main bedrooms in the two- and three-beds and in all bedrooms in the four-beds.

Potential buyers can apply for houses at Wilkinsons Brook on Fingal County Council’s affordable housing scheme website.