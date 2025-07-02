Population of the Republic grew by nearly a third in 20 years, study finds

In 2022, the population of the island of Ireland stood at 7.1 million people. Illustration: Paul Scott

The population of the Republic of Ireland grew by nearly a third in 20 years, while the population of Northern Ireland grew by an eighth, according to a joint study carried out by statisticians.

In 2022, the population of the island of Ireland stood at 7.1 million people, an increase of 26%, or 1.5 million people, over the 20 years since 2002 – the first time the island’s population has exceeded 7 million since before the Famine.

Between 2002 and 2022, the population in the Republic increased by 31% to 5,149,000 and it grew by 13% in Northern Ireland to 1.9m, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) and Northern Ireland’s Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

Population growth in the Republic, largely fuelled by immigration, was strongest from 2002 to 2006 and from 2006 to 2011, with an increase of 8% recorded over the course of two Census counts. Growth slowed noticeably between 2011 and 2016, dropping to 4%.

However, growth rebounded between 2016 and 2022, reaching 8%. In Northern Ireland, meanwhile, the fastest growth took place between 2006 to 2011, rising by 4 per cent, before dropping to 3% from 2011 to 2016 and declining again to 2% from 2016 to 2022.

In 2022, 86% of the population living in the Republic identified as White, compared with 97% in Northern Ireland, with Asians now making up 4 per cent of the population south of the border and 2 per cent in Northern Ireland.

The proportion of people identifying as Black that year accounted for 1.5% of the population in the Republic of Ireland (76,245 people), compared with 0.6% in Northern Ireland (11,030 people).

Fifty-nine per cent of those from an Asian background were aged 20 to 49 years in the Republic, while 57 per cent of their counterparts living in Northern Ireland are in the same category.

A quarter of those from a black ethnic background living in the Republic are aged between 10 to 19 years, though Northern Ireland’s black community is significantly older, with the largest cohort aged between 30 and 39.

Meanwhile, ppeople aged between 40 to 44 years are now the Republic’s largest single group, reflecting a spur in births between 1978 and 1982, though there is a secondary peak of 10- to 14-year-olds, explained by a rise in births between 2008 and 2012.

However, the single most common group in Northern Ireland is significantly older, with people aged between 50 and 54, and between 55 to 59 now featuring as the numerically largest.

The numbers of Travellers was 32,949 (up by 0.6% in 20 years) in the Republic, and up by 0.1 per cent in Northern Ireland to 2,610. However, over half of all travellers in both jurisdictions are younger than 25.

Northern Ireland’s population density is significantly higher than south of the Border, with 141 people living per km², which is almost twice that found in the Republic where just 73 people are found per km².

Fingal in North Dublin is the fastest growing part of the island, up by 21 per cent over 20 years, while growth was lowest in Donegal at 4%. In Northern Ireland, Lisburn and Castlereagh grew by 11%. North Antrim, meanwhile, grew by just 0.3%.

There are differences, too, in the age profile of both parts of the island. Half of the population in the Republic are now younger than 38, and half older, while half in NI are younger than 40 – compared to a European Union average of 44.

In Census 2021/2022, just under half of the population aged 15 and over in each jurisdiction (49%) were either married or separated, with close to two-fifths single in the Republic and 39% in Northern Ireland).

However, Northern Ireland has twice the number of people who are divorced, compared to the Republic – 6 per cent compared to 3%, the joint CSO/NISRA survey published today found.

However, the number of singles in the Republic has remained stable – 43 per cent in 2002, falling slightly to 42% in 2011, and returning to 43% in 2022. However, the number jumped significantly in 20 years in NI, from 34% in 2001 to 39% in 2021.

The percentage of people in the Republic who were married or in a civil partnership has also stayed stable - 47% in 2002 and 2011, 46% in 2022. In Northern Ireland, however, it fell from 50% in 2001 to 45% in 2021.

On housing, the joint study found that there were 2,112,121 permanent homes in the Republic, but 240,599 of these were unoccupied – though there have been long arguments about whether the latter figure accurately represents the numbers idle.

However, far fewer homes in the Republic are rented from a local authority, or a voluntary housing body than in Northern Ireland, with just 10 per cent of homes covered by such categories south of the border, compared with 15 per cent in the North.

Fewer than one-in-five households in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland rented from a private landlord, the Central Statistics Office/NI Statistical Research Agency analysis found.

