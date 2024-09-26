Roundwood homes offer escape to the country from €435,000

Address : Djouce Meadows, Roundwood, Co Wicklow Price : €435,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

Djouce Meadows is a new low-density development of just 20 houses in the heart of Roundwood village. Built by Ashcroft Developments and brought to the market by Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, the estate, which takes its name from nearby Djouce Mountain, has been built around an open green area and comprises a mix of two-, three- and four-bed detached and semidetached homes.

The scheme’s central location puts all the amenities of this charming Wicklow hamlet within easy reach. The village’s attractions include Roundwood Stores, the cafe and grocers run by Avoca co-founder Simon Pratt and his wife Monique McQuaid along with Avoca alumni, and their restaurant, The Coach House.

The houses at Djouce Meadows range in size from 87sq m-168sq m (939sq ft-1,809sq ft), so there’s quite a variety on offer here that should appeal to first-time buyers or families trading up. The mix comprises a pair of two-bed semidetached houses priced at €435,000 with an area of 87 sq m (939 sq ft), 14 three-bed semidetached houses (106sqm/1,147 sq ft) at €498,500, one three-bed semidetached house at €530,000, and three four-bed detached homes (168 sq m/1,809 sq ft) priced at €625,000 each.

Externally the houses have a maintenance-free finish of brick and render. The driveways are cobble-locked and come fully wired for the installation of EV-charging points. The windows are double-glazed and A- rated for energy efficiency while the back gardens are seeded for lawn. with patio doors out to the garden in all houses.

The homes are painted white throughout and provide a clean, blank canvas for buyers. The kitchens have been supplied and fitted by Cawleys and include island counters in the three and four-beds. With the exception of the four-bed detached homes, there are no kitchen appliances included in the sale of these houses, so buyers will need to source the likes of ovens, fridges and washing machines themselves.

The bathrooms are tiled to the same degree and style as the showhouse. The two and three-bed houses have one family bathroom on the first floor. All houses come with fitted wardrobes in the bedrooms.

In terms of their sustainability, all of the homes have been equipped with an air-to-water heat-pump system, have high levels of insulation, and are A-rated for energy efficiency.

Schools in the area include a national school in the village, St Laurence O’Toole’s, and for second level there’s the coeducational comprehensive school of East Glendalough. There are other options in the nearby coastal towns of Greystones and Bray, both of which are about a 20-minute drive away. For those commuting for work, Roundwood is about a 45-minute drive from the city centre in offpeak traffic.

Living in Roundwood however is very much about the beauty of the natural world on your doorstep. The Roundwood Reservoir and the surrounding Vartry Trails and woodland sit right beside the village. while the famous monastic site at Glendalough with its stunning mountains and lakes is less than 15 minutes away by car.

You can also walk to Lough Dan and its surrounding peaks of Scarr, Kanturk and the Wicklow Way passes just outside the village. Powerscourt House and Gardens and the Powerscourt Waterfall are nearby also.