Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow from €485,000

1 Haroldville Avenue, Rialto, Dublin 8

€650,000, Mullery O’Gara

This redbrick, end-terrace home with handsome bay windows, extending to 110 sq m (1,184 sq ft), is a short walk from the Fatima red line Luas stop, from where you will reach Abbey Street in the city centre in 15 minutes. The turnkey two-bed property has a spacious double livingroom to the front, and a galley kitchen and diningroom to the rear of the ground floor. There are two bedrooms upstairs, as well as a converted attic room. It has fully paved back garden. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at mulleryogara.ie

15 Holywell Grove

15 Holywell Grove, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow

€485,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This three-bedroom semidetached home, extending to 93 sq m (1,001 sq ft), comes to the market in turnkey condition with a spacious landscaped garden that houses a versatile wooden cabin. Inside, it features a livingroom to the front of the ground floor that opens to an eat-in kitchen. Upstairs, the main bedroom is en suite. It is walking distance from the village and Kilcoole beach. Ber B2

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

58 Meadow Vale

58 Meadow Vale, Deansgrange, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€775,000, Janet Carroll Estate Agent

This four-bedroom midterrace home, extending to151sq m (1,625 sq ft), features a big back garden – complete with a greenhouse – in this popular coastal suburb. The home comes to the market in great condition and a prospective owner could potentially move in and modernise the interiors as they go. It is set out with four reception rooms on the ground floor with a smaller kitchen to the rear, beyond which is a shower room and a utility. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at janetcarroll.ie

19 Marian Park

19 Marian Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€1.095m, Sherry FitzGerald

This spacious five-bedroom home, extending to 208 sq m (2,239 sq ft), has been modernised throughout with an open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom at its heart. The space is flooded with natural light thanks to a picture window off the dining area, sliding doors to the garden and rooflights overhead. The back garden features a raised patio, a pond and garden room. Upstairs, the large main bedroom has a walk-through wardrobe and an en suite. Ber B2

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

289 Collins Park, Beaumont, Dublin 9

289 Collins Park, Beaumont, Dublin 9

€525,000, DNG

This three-bedroom semidetached home extends to 95 sq m (1,023 sq ft) in a mature residential area a five-minute drive from Beaumont Hospital and just 10 minutes from DCU’s Drumcondra campus. The home offers a lot of potential with good-sized rooms and a spacious back garden, with lawn and paving, although the interiors would benefit from a cosmetic refresh. Prospective owners could look into grants to upgrade its energy efficiency. Ber E1

On view: By appointment at dng.ie