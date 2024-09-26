Apartments in Clontarf within easy reach of the sea and city from €335,000

Address : Ashbrook, Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3 Price : €335,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald

A fresh development of apartments at the established Ashbrook scheme on the Howth Road in Clontarf should see strong interest from a range of potential purchasers, with both unit sizes and prices set to match the requirements of everyone from the first-time buyer to the downsizer.

Designed by award-winning architects O’Mahony Pike, the 44 units are all A-rated for energy and consist of a mix of 11 studios, eight one-bed apartments, 23 two-bed apartments and two penthouses distributed across three new blocks which blend in seamlessly with the existing development.

The buildings, which have been developed in part by Ashbrook’s original builder, Sheelin McSharry in conjunction with Brian McKeown’s MKN Property Group, are set back from the road and shielded from it by mature trees.

The studios have an area of 39 sq m (420 sq ft) and are priced at €335,000. They comprise of a compact bathroom, a kitchen with galley-style units, along with enough room for a dining table, seating area and a double bed. In the show studio, a latticed metalwork screen divides the sleeping and living areas. All of the studios benefit from a good-sized terrace.

The one-bedroom apartments are prced from €420,000. Extending to between 49sq m and 52sq m (527 sq ft – 560 sq ft), the one-beds have a bathroom, a C-shaped kitchen, a living area with door to the terrace and a bedroom with fitted wardrobes.

The two-bedroom apartments range in size from 79 sq m to 88 sq m (850-947sq ft) with prices beginning at €575,000.

There are also two penthouses located on the third floor of the first block. As well as having a greater floor area of 98 sq m (1,055 sq ft), they come equipped with two en suite bathrooms and are dual-aspect with terraces located both off the living area at the front and both bedrooms at the back. The penthouses are both priced at €745,000.

In terms of fitout, all apartments come for sale with an appliance package in place that includes an oven, hob, washer-dryer, fridge-freezer and a microwave. The kitchens and fitted wardrobes are supplied and fitted by Cawleys. All units are floored in oak laminate and come with a tiling allowance. Each apartment has an outdoor terrace and all three blocks are served by high-speed Kone lifts.

The scheme also incorporates a children’s play area to the front along with a bike shelter and a communal garden space. The security is excellent at Ashbrook, with fob access in place for the ground-floor apartments.

Ashbrook is well connected by public transport with numerous Dublin Bus routes serving its immediate area. The Dart stations at Killester and Clontarf are situated 950m and 1.4km away respectively while cyclists can make use of the newly opened cycle lane on nearby Clontarf Road to get to the city centre.

There is a host of amenities in the area including Clontarf Golf Club, which is just across the road, and the 89-hectare St Anne’s Park with its famous rose gardens, cafe, tennis courts and weekend market while Clontarf promenade is just a 15-minute walk away.