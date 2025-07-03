Diogo Jota, Liverpool’s Portuguese forward, dies in car crash in Spain

Liverpool's Diogo Jota, in possession in a European game against Napoli, has died in a car crash. Photograph: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Liverpool’s Portuguese forward Diogo Jota has died in a car crash near Zamora, in northwestern Spain, Spanish state-owned TV station reported on Thursday.

He was 28, a father of three young children and had married his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, less than two weeks ago.

The tragic news was first reported in Portuguese media. It is understood that Jota and his brother, 26-year-old André, were travelling in a car that came off a road in the province of Zamora.

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club. He won the Premier League title, the FA Cup and League club with Liverpool, the Championship title with Wolves in 2018 and was a two-time winner of the Uefa Nations League with Portugal. He was an immensely popular figure in the Liverpool dressing room with a warm and friendly personality.

Jota and his partner were married in Porto on 22 June, and announced the news in an Instagram post a few days ago. On Monday Rute shared more pictures from their wedding day and wrote: “My dream came true.” Jota commented: “I’m the lucky one.” – Agencies