New energy-efficient homes in Navan, Co Meath from €415,000

Address : Robinrath, off Commons Road, Navan, Co Meath Price : €415,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald and T&J Gavigan

Cairn Homes will release the first phase of its Robinrath scheme in Navan, Co Meath this Saturday, June 7th. A mix of energy-efficient three-bedroom homes (with two- and three-bedroom duplexes, and four-bedroom homes to launch later this year) will be available through joint selling agents Hooke & MacDonald and T&J Gavigan.

Located off Commons Road, a 20-minute walk to Navan town centre, the site layout includes crescents that neatly loop around parks framed by mature native hedgerows. One of Ireland’s two publicly listed housebuilders along with Glenveagh Properties, Cairn Homes, which built 2,593 new homes in Ireland last year, says the scheme was designed with a “commitment to biodiversity” whereby many mature trees were retained coupled with new plantings “in an effort to protect and restore local wildlife”.

With a focus on green spaces, prospective owners will appreciate the rear gardens and planned playgrounds close to the town, where the rivers Boyne and Blackwater converge. Its location close to Robinrath Stream, a tributary of the river Boyne, is named after the ancient Irish term robin’s rath or robin’s fort, which is a ringfort from the medieval period.

Situated about a 45-minute commute from Dublin, 35 minutes from Dublin Airport and a 20-minute trip from the Unesco World Heritage site of Newgrange, Robinrath is also close to the magical group of Neolithic passage tombs at Loughcrew. Spread over four undulating peaks that date back to 3,000 BC, it’s a place where people gather at the spring and autumn equinoxes to greet the first rays of the sun.

The homes at Robinrath qualify for the State’s Help to Buy scheme – where buyers can get up to €30,000 towards a deposit – and the First Home scheme, in addition to green mortgages which offer lower interest rates to those buying a more energy-efficient home. The developer’s website has downloadable booklets on all three schemes, outlining in detail how and if potential purchasers qualify for these government initiatives.

This first release this weekend will see 20 three-bedroom houses – which will be ready to occupy by September 2025 – launched to the market, with prices starting from €415,000.

The A2-rated houses, situated a short walk from Navan Educate Together School, feature air-to-water heat pumps, LED lighting and high levels of insulation coupled with high ceilings and lots of natural light.

The three-bedroom midterrace units (106sq m/1,138sq ft) have a separate livingroom to the front, with the kitchen/dining space that opens to the garden located to the rear.

Livingroom

Upstairs there are three bedrooms; two doubles, one of which is en suite with built-in Shaker-style wardrobes, and a good-sized single bedroom.

Main bedroom

Double bedroom

Single bedroom

The end-of-terrace three-bedroom units (105sq m/1,130sq ft) have slightly larger living spaces due to their configuration and a similar layout as the midterrace upstairs, while the semidetached three-bedroom houses, are larger again measuring 114sq m (1,230sq ft).

Robinrath

All the houses feature separate utility rooms and downstairs loos. In each home large glazed patio doors lead to a private rear garden that is seeded with lawn with paved patios and external taps.

Rear garden

Launching this weekend, the 20 homes will be available through joint agents Hooke & MacDonald and T&J Gavigan.