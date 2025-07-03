Best golf courses in Co Clare: Bucket list courses and hidden gems from Lahinch to Dromoland Castle

Bucket Lists

As an old Alister Mackenzie masterpiece, the Old Course at Lahinch has evolved magnificently over time.

Here there are not just Mackenzie’s influences, but also those of Old Tom Morris and, more recently, Martin Hawtree. And all of those designers owe a depth of gratitude to Mother Nature, for the utterly natural links with its rolling fairways and towering dunelands is a thing of beauty hard on the Atlantic coastline.

Lahinch may have its quirks – with blind tee and approach shots – but the traditional out-and-back layout with its small, undulating greens provides one of golf’s greatest pleasures. And, as we’ve seen in an Irish Open won by Jon Rahm, as well as its hosting of the annual South of Ireland Amateur Championship, this is a links that provides the ultimate test of players’ shot-making.

For many, an abiding memory of any visit to the Old Course will likely involve recounting the back-to-back holes on the front nine – the Par 5 known as The Klondyke and the Par 3 known as Dell – which involve hitting blind shots over sand hills. The advice is to aim over the V on Klondyke Hill and over the white stone on the mound protecting the Dell.

There is a wonderful run of holes by the Atlantic and into the towering dunes, while the 14th and 15th holes, which run parallel and are separated by mounds which have blended in superbly, typify all that is great about the links.

Just over 30 kilometres down the coast is the much newer links of Trump International Doonbeg which was originally designed in 1992 by the Great White Shark himself, Greg Norman, but which subsequently underwent a substantial renovation by Hawtree, the designer also responsible for Lahinch’s more modern changes.

Doonbeg: The rebuilt 138 yards par 3, 14th hole designed by Martin Hawtree. Photograph: David Cannon/Getty Images

Doonbeg is set on a special area of conservation and, like Lahinch, has battled coastal erosion, and has an unusual shaping which somehow works with a number of spectacular holes.

The Par 5 1st hole wonderfully sets out the journey ahead, with dunes in play from the off and the green nestled into sandhills.

There are a number of captivating holes, but none more so than the Par 3 14th which has a dramatic setting, played from an elevated tee to a green hard by the Atlantic.

When Norman – who helicoptered in for his first site visit – initially set eyes on the landscape, he declared: “If I spend the rest of my life building courses, I don’t think I would find a comparable site anywhere ... this is spectacular land, made by God.”

Lahinch Golf Club, Lahinch, Co Clare; 065 7081003; lahinchgolf.com

Trump International Doonbeg, Doonbeg Co Clare; 065 9055600

Hidden Gem

Let’s be honest from the start here. Dromoland Castle is not exactly hidden – given it is a five-star hotel resort and has hosted the KPMG Irish Women’s Open – and, in truth, it is more of a diamond than a gem.

Dromoland Castle: KPMG Women's Irish Open. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

For all that, this is a course that is entitled to a greater appreciation. It is the design work of Ron Kirby and JB Carr which, in itself, should make it on any must-play list.

There are some fine Par 3s, with the seventh – the elevated tee box set by mature trees and played to a green below that has the lake and castle as a backdrop – starts a tremendous stretch of holes that utilises the sylvan landscape.

There are some tough holes, too. The Par 4 16th is fully deserving of its index one rating on the scorecard, a big hole that demands long and accurate tee shots and – for most – a fairway club in hand to get anywhere near the green in two. The 18th hole is a lovely Par 5 that has the lake in play down the right off the tee.

Dromoland Castle Golf Club; Dromoland Castle, Newmarket-on-Fergus Co Clare; 061 368444; golf@dromoland.ie

Honourable Mentions

Shannon has the airport as a close neighbour so be prepared for aviation noise – you get used to it! – during your round on a tree-lined, mainly flat course that in variably is found in good condition. The starting holes with out-of-bounds on each of the 1st and 2nd immediately makes the case for strategic course management. There are a number of water hazards, including on the Par 5 eighth hole while the lovely Par 3 17th has the estuary in play. Shannon Golf Club, Shannon Co Clare; 061-471849

Ennis is a nicely conditioned parkland course that is relatively short but probably all the more enjoyable for that. The greens are relatively flat with some exceptions, among them the three-tier putting surface that awaits at the end of the Par 4 eighth hole. Ennis Golf Club, Drumbiggle, Ennis, Co Clare; 065-6824074; info@ennisgolfclub.ie

East Clare – in Bodyke – is a treat. The course is set in rolling countryside and, designed by Dr Arthur Spring, offers a peaceful and tranquil setting at home with nature as well as a fine golfing examination. The use of water hazards, especially on the Par 3s, is clever. The index one is the Par 4 ninth hole (Par 5 for women), with a ditch short of the green and a lake to the right. East Clare Golf Club, Bodyke Co Clare; 061-921322; eastclaregolfcluboffice@gmail.com