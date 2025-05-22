A Dublin first: Leopardstown apartments from €420,000 include some under Croí Conaithe scheme

Address : Woodward Court, Glencairn Gate, Leopardstown, Dublin 18 Price : €420,000 Agent : Savills

A five-minute walk from the Luas green line stop at Glencairn (two stops beyond Sandyford) is the Glencairn Gate development, where new apartments at the Woodward Court complex are about to go up for sale through Savills.

Built by Michael Cotter’s Park Developments, whose offices are a short drive away in Carrickmines, Woodward Court encompasses a total of 53 units, including the one- two- and three-bed standard apartments – which are set to be launched on Friday, May 23rd – and penthouses, which will be released later this summer.

Woodward Court is the first development availing of the Croí Conaithe (Cities) scheme to go to market in Dublin. The Government scheme is designed to help fund the building of apartments for sale to owner occupiers, bridging the gap between the build cost and market prices. At Woodward Court, the cost to construct the one- and two-bed apartments (not the three-beds or penthouse units) is greater than their market value, hence the subsidy applies, according to Savills.

The apartments built under the Croí Conaithe (Cities) scheme are available for any individual or household to purchase if it will be their primary residence – this excludes investors or those buying it as a second residence. Potential buyers should note that a clawback payment to the Government on any profit made on the sum originally paid for the property will apply at a rate of 20 per cent within the first five years, or 10 per cent between the sixth and tenth years of ownership. No clawback payment is applied if it is sold after 10 years.

Within the larger Glencairn Gate mixed-housing development, the L-shaped complex of Woodward Court is built around a central common area where there are raised flower beds, benches and a small playground. The common area forms the roof to the underground parking garage for residents.

Launching on Friday will be one-beds (55sq m/592sq ft) from €420,000; two-beds (82sq m/880sq ft) from €490,000; and three-beds (96sq m/1,028sq ft) from €630,000.

Kitchen in two-bed apartment

Kitchen with peninusla in two-bed apartment

Living area in two-bed apartment

Main en suite bedroom in one-bed apartment

Main bedroom in two-bed apartment

Eligible buyers can apply for the Help-to-Buy scheme on apartments priced up to €500,000, and first-time buyers can apply for the First-Homes shared-equity scheme on apartments also priced up to €500,000 in Dublin. Purchasing Croí Coaithe properties does not hinder eligibility for such schemes.

The first block has apartments on the right side looking out to the common area and directly out to the gorgeous greenery of the Dublin mountains as you ascend the floors, while the units on the left side look over the M50. Although the latter view is not as idyllic, that will be reflected in the price, the agent says, and the developers have added a glazed shield around the balconies – called a “winter garden” – to keep road noise at bay.

The apartments are very well laid out, where even the one-bed feels airy, and the sense of space is helped by the generous balconies off the living areas.

Each A-rated apartment is fitted with a modern white kitchen by Holz Design and Bosch appliances as standard. There is also a separate utility space in each to house the heat pump and a combi washer-dryer. Bathroom sanitary ware and tiling come as standard, as well as built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms, while the flooring will be left to new owners to add.

Interested parties are in for a treat when viewing the two-bedroom showhouse eclectically designed by Ash Wilson, to a loose Egyptian-inspired theme, while fans of minimalism will appreciate the clean lines at the one-bed apartment, styled by Elaine Jerrard of Elk House Interiors.

Glencairn Gate estate feels established and has direct access to Woodland Park for walking the dog, and currently has its own busy coffee shop, called Mugg Uggly, housed in a shipping container with plenty of outdoor seating, which is beside the Luas stop. The development also encompasses the ruins of Murphystown Castle and the ornate Glencairn gate. As well as being a 30-minute Luas journey from Dawson Street in Dublin city centre, it is also a short drive from both the M50 motorway and the N11 to go further afield. It’s also a short drive from Stillorgan, Foxrock, Blackrock, Cabinteely and Dunnes Stores’s flagship store in Cornelscourt.