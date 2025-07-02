Elegantly transformed pre-war home on Bushy Park Road for €1.5m

Address : 62 Bushy Park Road, Terenure, Dublin 6 Price : €1,500,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

View this property on MyHome.ie

Architecturally, Bushy Park Road features a mix of early-20th-century homes, with Edwardian and Victorian houses dominating the popular street. Known for their generous proportions, these period properties have bay windows, high ceilings and original features, such as cast-iron fireplaces and decorative cornicing. Many of these homes have been sympathetically modernised, combining heritage charm with contemporary comfort, and number 62, which has just launched to the market through Mullery O’Gara, is no exception.

The house, which dates from 1936, was last on the market in 2016 and appears on the Property Price Register as having sold in 2017 for €775,000. Since then it has undergone a complete transformation to what it on offer today: a fine semidetached pre-war four-bedroom home in walk-in condition.

Its Ber of B3 is indicative of works that have been carried out since it underwent substantial renovations. New concrete foundations were installed along with a complete rewiring and replumbing of the 169sq m (1,819sq ft) house, in addition to insulation in the attic.

Hall

Kitchen

Open-plan living space

Formal livingroom to the front

Dining space

Along with the upgrades, considerable thought went into the design and fabric of the property. The choice of Residence 9 windows – designed to replicate “authentic 19th-century timber windows” according to the company website – gives the house a period aesthetic sympathetic with its age, while the installation of fine panelling in both hallway and downstairs loo, and bespoke cabinetry throughout, adds a layer of sophistication to this elegant home.

READ MORE

The property is bathed in light. It has a fine formal livingroom that overlooks the front garden through a bay window. From here, pocket doors lead into the real heart of this home; a superbly laid out open-plan living, dining and kitchen space.

According to brochure notes “form and function were intrinsic to the architect’s brief”, and this is evident with its refined aesthetic and understated elegance.

A muted palette, bespoke kitchen – that is streamlined thanks to great storage units and separate utility – gives a classical feel, which is echoed in the dining area. Here the flow of the house continues seamlessly, meeting an outdoor dining area through two sets of double doors to an elevated deck in the rear garden. Spacious and with a purpose-built barbecue area overlooking the lawn, you can just picture suppers and sundowners on summer nights.

The house has four bedrooms

Elevated deck

The property has a long private rear garden

Upstairs are four bedrooms, including an en suite principal bedroom with a bay window echoing the formal livingroom downstairs, and a fine-sized family bathroom.

Another selling point besides upgrades, size, elegant and well-designed decor is the rear garden, which is not overlooked and has a large lawn framed by a granite stone border housing a plethora of mature shrubs and trees.

The location is also another benefit. Terenure and Rathgar villages – just a short stroll away – have excellent selections of cafes, restaurants, artisan food stores and boutiques. Schools in the area are highly regarded, including Terenure College, Our Lady’s School, and St Joseph’s BNS, making the location especially attractive to families. The road’s proximity to Bushy Park is a big draw, as the park offers woodland walks, sports facilities, tennis courts and a weekend market.

Number 62 Bushy Park is sure to attract interest. All works to bring this lovely home to contemporary standards have been completed in a way that combines elegance and functionality, so all new owners will have to do is unpack. Mullery O’Gara is handling the sale of the property, listed with an asking price of €1.5 million.