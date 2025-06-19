Total of 65 new homes in Adamstown launching from €445,000

Homes in the Redford development in Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin: 24 homes are being brought to the market as part of its third phase

Address : Redford, The Blossoms & Aderrig, Adamstown, Co Dublin Price : €445,000 Agent : Savills and Sherry FitzGerald

There’s an active suburb feeling in Airlie Park in Adamstown on a sunny June morning where some of its youngest residents make use of its extensive wooden playground and their parents drop into the Tram Cafe for a caffeine jolt so they can keep up with them. The park is impressive, and seen through the eyes of a child, it must be even more so, with its green spaces, pockets of wild daisies, tennis courts, football pitches and basketball court. And for older children and teenagers, the school run isn’t too hectic in Adamstown, as it has two local primary schools and a secondary school.

A short walk from this hub, housebuilder Evara, formerly Quintain, is releasing a total of 65 new homes at three developments: Redford and The Blossoms – both of which are selling through Savills – and Aderrig, which is selling through Sherry FitzGerald. By launching three separate offerings on the weekend of June 21st, the developer is aiming to provide a wide range of choice for potential buyers, says Helena Kelleher of Evara.

All homes come with fitted kitchens (by BeSpace or Kube depending on the unit), bathroom fit-outs – including sanitary ware, bathroom tiling and mirrors – and built-in wardrobes in double bedrooms as standard. Kitchen appliances are also included subject to signing the purchase contract within 28 days. All homes have A enery ratings.

Redford

A total of 24 homes are being brought to the market at Redford as part of its third phase. This will include 14 three-beds, seven four-beds and three two-beds.

READ MORE

These homes are spacious and benefit from being a short walk from The Crossings retail hub, where there is a Tesco and an Aldi, as well as Adamstown train station, from where a journey to Dublin’s Heuston station takes about 20 minutes.

The Bingham three-beds come as mid- and end-terrace units and measure from 104sq m (1,119sq ft) and are priced from €540,000. The four-bed mid- and end-terrace Express units measure 150sq m (1,615sq ft) and are priced from €635,000.

The two-bed, end-terrace Adler units extend to 88sq m (947sq ft) and offer a great option for a single person, a couple or a small family, or for someone who may want to move from an apartment to a house with their own door and back garden. The double bedrooms upstairs are a good size and each has its own en suite – this would make the second bedroom suitable for renting out to supplement mortgage payments. The Adler has a starting price of €510,000.

Redford: living area

Redford: open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom

Redford: double bedroom

The Blossoms

The Blossoms then, is sequestered in a quiet corner of Adamstown, right beside Tandy’s Park and yet another playground. A total of 17 houses will be available as part of its final launch. That includes 15 of the Heather three-bed, semidetached or mid- and end-terrace houses, measuring from 110sq m (1,184sq ft) and priced from €550,000; and two of the four-bed terraced Honeysuckle units measuring from 147sq m (1,582sq ft) and priced from €625,000.

The showhouses for both Redford and the Blossoms were designed by Angelina Ball of Design Stories, and both schemes are being sold through Savills.

Houses at The Blossoms

The Blossoms: sittingroom

The Blossoms: kitchen/diningroom

The Blossoms: kitchen and utility room

The Blossoms: double bedroom

The Blossoms: double bedroom

Aderrig

Also in Adamstown is Aderrig, where 24 new homes are being sold through Sherry FitzGerald, with some priced below the €500,000 Help to Buy threshold.

The homes that qualify for the Help to Buy Scheme include two-bed, ground-floor apartments (77sq m/829sq ft) priced from €445,000, of which there will be eight available; and three-bed duplexes (104sq m/1,119sq ft) priced from €495,000, of which 11 will be available for purchase.

The two-bed apartments are well laid out and have the kitchen jutting out to the side off the dining/living area, which creates a nice separation of the space. There is a paved outdoor area to the front of the own-door apartments and a secure bike storage to the rear. Above them, pairs of duplexes share a large terrace, which each house opens on to through French doors.

There are just four three-bed houses (109sq m/1,175sq ft) available at the scheme, priced from €540,000, and one detached four-bed house (137sq m/1,477sq ft) with an asking price of €690,000.

Duplexes and apartments at Aderrig

Aderrig: Apartment kitchen

Aderrig: duplex living area

Aderrig: duplex kitchen

Aderrig: double bedroom

Aderrig: bathroom