New houses in Naas offer mix of rural and contemporary living from €560,000

Rathasker Lane, Naas, Co Kildare: new development of 38 homes has come to market

Address : Rathasker Lane, Naas, Co Kildare Price : €560,000 Agent : Coonan and Sherry FitzGerald O'Reilly

Rathasker Lane, a new development of 38 homes, lies just off Rathasker Road adjacent to Naas town, which is the most populous town in Co Kildare, according to the most recent data.

Of all Dublin’s commuter towns, Naas is one of the most attractive to buyers thanks to its location and the services it offers, and due to the fact that despite its construction boom, it still retains a village atmosphere.

The town offers a good balance between rural community living and contemporary facilities, with a feasible daily commute to Dublin city of about 40 minutes by car, though the motorway can get busy at peak times.

It’s 11km to the train station at Sallins, which will have you at Heuston Station in 30 minutes, while a 35-minute drive gets you to Dublin Airport.

READ MORE

Hallway

A livingroom lies to the front of each house

Rathasker Lane is the latest development from Belgrave, the four-decade-old company responsible for recently-completed developments at The Darley in Straffan and Harristown in Kildangan.

A total of 16 three- and four-bedroom semidetached houses with A Ber ratings have now been released to the market by joint agents Coonan and Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly. Three-bed houses are priced from €560,000 while the four-beds are priced from €620,000.

The three-bedroom houses measure 120sq m (1,291sq ft) and all feature high levels of insulation, UPVC double-glazed windows and air-to-water heat pumps.

[ New one- and two-bed apartments near Phoenix Park from €550,000Opens in new window ]

The three-bedroom, low-energy, low-carbon houses have a formal livingroom inside the front door, while a large open-plan kitchen/dining area lies to the rear. This is the same layout for four-bedroom houses, which are not only larger but also have an interconnecting door between livingrooms and kitchen/diningrooms.

Kitchen/diningroom

French doors open on to back garden

Both three- and four-bedroom houses have two double bedrooms

Gardens are planted and seeded

Back garden

Upstairs, the three-bed houses have two doubles (one of which is en suite) and a single, while the four-beds have two doubles (one of which is en suite) and two singles.

All properties have double doors to the back garden, which are planted and seeded.

[ Pretty blue home with big back garden in quaint country village for €295,000Opens in new window ]

In terms of amenities, there are a number of primary and secondary schools within reach. Naas and Punchestown racecourses are nearby should horse racing be your thing along with rugby, GAA, cycling, athletics and basketball facilities. For entertainment, the Moat Theatre offers a varied programme in Naas town centre while the 6-hectare (15-acre) Coolcarrigan House and Gardens is a super spot for a day out.