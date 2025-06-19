New Donabate homes minutes from the beach from €465,000

Address : Hampden Hill, Donabate, Co Dublin Price : €465,000 Agent : Savills

From Connolly train station, the north Co Dublin coastal village of Donabate is a 30-minute journey away. Ascending the steps from the station, you meet the landmark Smyth’s Bridge House building, a former pub, which Cairn Homes is refurbishing as a part of the Hampden Hill residential development. It will be fitted out as a commercial space to potentially accommodate a restaurant, bar, cafe and shops for the new residents and the established community to enjoy.

Cairn is set to launch a total of 44 new homes to the market as part of the first phase of Hampden Hill this Saturday, June 21st, selling through Savills.

Prospective buyers will most likely hope to purchase a home in the first row of this development, overlooking Malahide estuary, with the village visible across the way. And even if you don’t get home with a view, a lookout platform is also being installed so everyone can enjoy the vistas on foot. Cairn is developing a 32-acre park beside the estuary, with walkways, a cycle path, tree-lined trails, exercise stations, play areas and a dog park.

All the A-rated homes in the scheme come with contemporary kitchens with quartz countertops and splashback as standard, and all appliances are also included, subject to signing the purchase contract within 28 days. Bathrooms also come fully fitted and tiled, and there are built-in wardrobes in the double bedrooms. All homes are flooded with light thanks to generous windows throughout.

Hampden Hill, Donabate, Co Dublin

Living area

Kitchen with peninsula and window

Sage-green kitchen

The first launch will include 33 terraced three-beds from 94sq m (1,010sq ft) in size, priced from €480,000.

There are seven variations of three-bedroom houses in the scheme, including both mid- and end-terrace units, some of which have a broken-plan layout where the livingroom flows into the kitchen/diningroom while the larger units (up to 120sq m/1,292sq ft) have a separate kitchen/living/diningroom to the rear. Asking prices will vary depending on size, but the smallest units priced below the €500,000 threshold should qualify for the help-to-buy scheme for first-time buyers.

There are also five four-bedroom end-terrace homes extending to 140sq m (1,507sq ft) being released, priced from €610,000. This unit features a spacious kitchen/living/diningroom to the rear of the ground floor and three double bedrooms (the main is en suite) and one single bedroom on the first floor.

Lastly, there will be six two-bed units released extending to 86sq m (921sq ft), priced from €465,000. This unit features a separate livingroom to the front and a kitchen/diningroom to the rear of the ground floor with a utility room and WC in the centre. At this price point, first-time buyers should qualify for the help-to-buy scheme.

View from first row of houses

Main bedroom with en suite

Show house back garden

For prospective homeowners looking to make the most of the outdoors while living close to the city, Donabate’s long sandy beach is less than a five-minute drive away, as is Newbridge House and Farm, where you can tour the Georgian mansion, feed the goats, walk the extensive grounds and get a coffee at the cafe. Work has also started on Broadmeadow Greenway, a car-free coastal path linking Donabate and Malahide across the estuary, which is planned to open to the public next year.

For shopping, there is a Supervalu in Donabate, while Aldi and Lidl are less than 10 minutes away in Swords, as is Swords Pavilions Shopping Centre.

Primary schools in the village include Donabate-Portrane Educate Together, St Patrick’s boys’ school, Scoil Phádraic Cailiní and Gaelscoil na Mara, while there is Donabate Community School for second level. There is also an active GAA club at St Pat’s and a gym and library at Donabate-Portrane community centre.