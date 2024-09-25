Close to mountains and sea: new terraced homes in Wicklow town from €400,000

Address : Hawks Bay, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow Price : €400,000 Agent : Savills

Hawks Bay is a new development of two- and three-bedroomed family homes just outside the picturesque town of Wicklow and close to the sea, mountains and the M11 artery. It’s the latest residential development by Durkan. Thoughtful planning and design is a hallmark of Hawks Bay, says the selling agent, Savills New Homes, and the overarching aim of this development is to spark a sense of community among those who choose to move here.

Hawks Bay is within walking distance of Wicklow town, allowing access to all the amenities this seaside town has to offer. It’s just off the M11, which is the main coastal route linking Wicklow to Dublin city centre, and the M50 is just a 30-minute drive north. There is a frequent rail service between Wicklow town and Dublin Connolly, and south to Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford. And there’s no shortage of bus routes to get to nearby towns and villages including Ashford, Rathnew, Greystones and Arklow.

The houses range in size from the 87sq m (938sq ft) two-bed midterrace Campion to the 122sq m (1,315sq ft) three-bed end-terrace Lupin. Prices range from €400,000 to €460,000. Each house is built using high-quality insulated concrete formwork (ICF), which is designed to be structurally more solid and durable; owners will have added reassurance knowing all the houses in Hawks Bay have Homebond structural and latent defects insurance cover.

The exteriors have high-quality brick and render finishes, with energy-efficient UPVC double-glazed windows. Most of the houses have paved front driveways for parking, but the Albatross three-bedroom has an added attraction: a car port that can accommodate two cars, with an outdoor terrace above for added living and leisure space. Side passages allow easy access to the landscaped back gardens.

The interiors are similarly high-spec, with painted doors, contemporary skirtings and architraves, and ironmongery finished in brushed satin. The kitchens are fitted out by local cabinet maker Fitzgerald Kitchens, with fully integrated appliances and stainless steel sink. The bathrooms and en suites have tiled floors and wet areas, contemporary shower enclosures with pressurised water supply, and top-of-the-range sanitary ware. The bedrooms have Shaker-style fitted wardrobes.

New owners will be conscious of keeping the bills down, and the homes in Hawks Bay have been designed to be highly energy efficient. Their A2 energy rating has been achieved via high levels of wall, floor and ceiling insulation and airtightness, energy-saving LED lighting throughout each house, plus heat pumps with zone control, internal pipe insulation and mechanical ventilation system.

Each home is wired for high-speed broadband and gets the benefit of Siro superfast broadband, with data and TV points in each livingroom. Smoke detectors throughout, and locking systems and safety restrictors on doors and windows, keep Hawks Bay homes safe and secure, and each house has a central hub where the owner can fit a wireless alarm.

The rural location is quiet and tranquil, and well placed for days out at nearby Brittas Bay, Mount Usher Gardens, Glendalough and Powerscourt waterfall and estate.