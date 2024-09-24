New stylish terraced houses minutes from the beach in Killiney from €750,000

Address : Kylemore, Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin Price : €750,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

The latest offering from Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group is Kylemore on Church Road in Killiney, Dublin. The scheme was described as having “spectacular mature gardens” by the late Jack Fagan of The Irish Times back in 2014 when the 3.3-acre site and former home of the Kylemore Clinic came up for sale, then seeking €5 million.

The stretch that connects Killiney with Ballybrack was first developed around 1811 when landowner Sir Compton Domvile leased lands to a pair of developers. But back then there was a caveat: developers Moore and Oxley would have to construct quality houses (rather than thatched mud cottages) and, importantly, they were under obligation to plant 10 three-year-old trees to replace each tree felled during construction.

Kitchens is Kylemore are streamlined and have Miele appliances

The livingroom in a three-bed house

The livingroom in a four-bed house

Fast forward more than two centuries and the same could be said of the Kylemore development which incidentally translates from Irish as “big wood”. The offering includes a selection of high-quality three- and four-bedroom homes – currently on the market – with a selection of 20 apartments ready for release in late September/early October set within mature grounds.

The scheme has 20 houses currently for sale in the form of three-bedroom midterrace units (110sq m/1,180sq ft) priced from €750,000, while the larger four-bedroom units (162sq m/1,746sq ft) are end-terrace and priced from €895,000.

A3-rated, thanks to innovative air sourced heat pumps, thermostatically controlled radiators and air tight membranes with excellent levels of insulation, each house also has a large capacity for hot water storage.

Kitchens are by P&L fitted with Miele stainless-steel appliances and stone-effect countertops. Contemporary bathrooms have marble-effect tiling on walls coupled with porcelain floor tiles, heated towel rails and porcelain basins.

Four-bed houses are set over three stories with bedrooms on the two upper floors

Gardens, described in the brochure as spacious, are levelled and seeded with generous paved patios, with concrete post and timber fencing to the rear.

Three-bedroom houses have the kitchen/diningroom to the front, with livingrooms which open to the gardens located to the rear. What makes these midterrace units interesting is the fact that they all have shared walkways between houses to access rear gardens. This means, despite being midterrace, homeowners will be able to bring bikes and bins to the back garden without having to traipse through their homes. This will be most beneficial for future landscaping in rear gardens.

Four-bedroom units have a similar layout downstairs to three-bed units but the four-beds are located over two floors upstairs: two doubles (one en suite) and a single bedroom are on the first floor, while a spacious en suite principal bedroom lies on the second floor.

The scheme will have 80 apartments in total when finished. Blocks L and M may well appeal to downsizers as they are over just two levels – with some units just having one level – located in a lovely courtyard setting.

In terms of quality of life there is an abundance of walks including those at Killiney hill, Killiney beach and the nearby Vico Road, while four clubs in nearby Dún Laoghaire offer sailors and boating enthusiasts lots of choice.

For commuting the scheme is just off the N11, with easy access to the M50. The Dart is a 40-minute trip to town and if sea swimming is your thing the beach at Killiney is perfect for year-round dips.

Houses in the development are now for sale through Sherry FitzGerald New Homes, with 20 of the 80 apartments (prices still to be confirmed) available in a few weeks.