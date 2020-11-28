Christmas visits to family a ‘dangerous thing to do’, warns Scally

Epidemologist Dr Gabriel Scally has said going to visit relatives at Christmas time is a “dangerous thing to do”.

Dr Scally called on the public to forego meeting up with their families “while the vaccine is on the horizon” and he said he would not be meeting his own extended family.

“Why would anyone really want to risk going to social gatherings or large family gatherings at this time?” he said.

“This is not the time to do it. This is the time to showing your love for your friends and family by keeping them safe.”

Dr Scally also expressed doubts about whether places of worship should be operating at this time in the run up to Christmas.

“It’s not very long to go before things can loosen up post-vaccination,” he said.

Dr Scally said the situation in Northern Ireland at present is “extraordinarily bad” as a result of not having an effective contact tracing and testing service in place.

He told the Saturday with Katie Hannon programme on RTÉ Radio 1 that he feared a “spillover” and that the only way forward is an all-island approach to Covid-19.

He stated it would be difficult to have mandatory mask wearing in outdoor settings, but that they should be advisory.

“It should be part of the social norm. This advice is coming from the experience of other countries like Asia where mask wearing has become the norm,” he said.

“It is a symbol of respect for other people that you shouldn’t give the virus to other people if you have it.”

Evidence

Speaking on the same programme, the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) chief executive Padraig Cribben challenged Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to produce the evidence suggesting that so-called “wet pubs” were too dangerous to open.

“What we are relying on is circumstantial not empirical evidence. It is not good enough in a situation where we don’t have the evidence to tell 3,500 business that you can’t open,” he said.

There are 3,500 pubs with 25,000 staff who will not get their jobs back, he stressed and also hundreds of thousands of customers who will not have a social outlet this Christmas.

He said the message from the Government was that it did not trust people.

“We are going to have a large number of communities that will be bereft of any place to socialise over the Christmas period,” he said.