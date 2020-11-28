Man arrested over murder of Seema Banu and her two children

A man has been arrested in connection with the murders of 37-year-old Seema Banu and her two children in Dublin last month.

Mrs Banu, her six-year-old son Faizan Syed and 11-year-old daughter Asfira Riza, were found dead at their home in Llewellyn Court, Ballinteer, Dublin, on October 28th.

The children were found to have been strangled while Mrs Banu died from a ligature around her neck, the postmortem examinations found.

On Saturday, gardaí investigating the murders arrested a man in his 30s.

He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Dundrum Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing. - PA