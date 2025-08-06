Two men killed in road crashes in Dublin and Offaly named locally

Two men who died in road incidents in Dublin and Tullamore have been named locally. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins

Two men who died following separate road incidents in Dublin and Tullamore have been named locally.

Cyclist Luke Byrne (19), who was injured in a collision in Clondalkin, Dublin, in late July, died in Beaumont Hospital on Monday, August 4th.

Mr Byrne was struck by a car on Fonthill Road South at about 11.40pm on Sunday, July 27th.

His mother, Martina McGarry, paid tribute to her son on Facebook, saying he was “back home with your dad now”.

“You gave me 19 years of happy memories that I’ll cherish forever,” wrote Ms McGarry in a social media post on Tuesday. “You’ll never be forgotten you will always be in my heart I know you will be in heaven looking down on me your back home with your dad now gone but never forgotten love you so much son sleep tight.”

The coroner has been notified of the death and a postmortem will be carried out.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision and road users with relevant camera footage are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station at 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Tributes have also been paid to David Henry, the man in his 30s who died following a single-vehicle crash in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Monday night.

Mr Henry from Clonad, Daingean in Co Offaly, was fatally injured at Ballina Cross, Annaharvey, in Tullamore at about 11.50pm on Monday, August 4th.

His body was removed to the mortuary at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, for a postmortem.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, and any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between about 11.40pm and midnight are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.