Snow, frost and flood warning issued for next few days

Snow and frost may hit parts of the country over the next few days, Met Éireann has warned.

Temperatures are due to remain low with frequent wintry showers as well as the risk of flooding on the Atlantic coast.

Monday is due to be a bright day with sunshine and blustery showers most frequent across the north and west of the country. It will turn colder as the day goes on, with mid-afternoon temperatures ranging from four degrees in the north to eight degrees in the south.

Showers will turn increasingly wintry by Monday night, especially in western and northwestern counties. There will be overnight lows of zero to three degrees with frost in some places.

Met Éireann said winds would veer to a more northwesterly direction on Tuesday, with strong gale gusts.

“Very high seas will develop along Atlantic coasts bringing large waves and a risk of coastal flooding to these areas,” it said.

“Showers will be widespread and many of them will be wintry in nature with hail, sleet and snow, together with a risk of thunder.” Temperatures will range from one to six degrees.

Disruptive period

Showers will be less frequent on Wednesday with temperatures between three and seven degrees.

Met Éireann said a “potentially disruptive period of weather” is possible on Wednesday night as “a deepening Atlantic depression tracks near to or perhaps even over some parts of Ireland, bringing spells of rain and very strong winds”.

It will continue to be unsettled on Thursday and Friday, with strong winds and blustery showers, while indications suggest winds will ease by the weekend.

Motorists are being urged to adapt their driving accordingly, including slowing down on affected routes and being on the lookout for vulnerable road users.

The AA warned that a spike in breakdowns is possible from Monday, as cars are more likely to be idle over the weekend and a subsequent drop in temperatures can lead to issues with older or weaker batteries no longer functioning correctly.