Motorists urged to take care amid rain and gale force winds

Motorists in the east and north of the country should take extra care on the roads today with rain and gale force winds expected to continue throughout the day.

Friday was a wet and blustery night across the country with 50mm of rainfall recorded in parts of Cork and Kerry with flooding in some areas.

This rain and drizzle is expected to continue across much of Ulster and Leinster on Saturday afternoon but will die out into the evening leaving mist and fog in some areas.

Conditions in Munster and Connacht will be brighter on Saturday with mostly dry weather and a small number of scattered showers.

Temperatures on Saturday will be mild, ranging from 7 to 10 degrees but will drop to freezing overnight.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow marine weather warning of gale force winds on coasts from Rossan Point to Carlingford Lough to Roches point and on the Irish Sea.

Sunday is set to be mostly dry through the morning with sunny spells in some places. Cloud cover will spread in the afternoon with rain in Connacht, Ulster and western coastal areas of Munster with temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. The rest of the country will remain dry until darkness when rain and wind will become widespread.

Temperatures are expected to drop again next week with cold wintry showers and gale force winds. Monday will begin with temperatures of 9 to 10 degrees in the south but these are expected to fall throughout the day. Monday night will be very cold and with frost in some areas.

The wind and rain will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, with sleet and snow expected in western and northern counties.