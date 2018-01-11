New speed limits on M7 until 2020 as major roadworks begin

Major road works that will last two years and involve temporarily reduced speed limits have begun on the M7 motorway.

The motorway runs continuously from the outskirts of Naas in Co Kildare to Rossbrien on the outskirts of Limerick City.

Currently there is a 60 kph speed limit in place between junction nine and junction 10 but, as work progresses, the road layout and speed limit will change.

Gardaí have appealed to motorists to be vigilant and obey the temporary speed limits following the arrest of an individual for driving at 141 kph in the new zone.

The road works will be carried out throughout daytime hours, and the speed limit will apply all day and all week. “Our primary focus is on preservation of life, reducing the obvious danger to workers on site and to all road users,” said the Garda.

As a result of the road works, there will be no hard shoulder in place on parts of the motorway. “This will make it difficult for emergency services to attend any incidents that may occur,” added the statement.