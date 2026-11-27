Damien McCallion, acting head of the HSE is an obvious candidate to take the job permanently. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The controversy surrounding the shock dismissal of Anne O’Connor as head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) continues to rage. Almost a week into the debacle, and many questions remain about the process that led to the veteran health service employee being removed from post.

But another question is also beginning to emerge: what happens next?

Damien McCallion took up the role of interim chief executive last weekend, following O’Connor’s departure. He is in post until a permanent replacement is appointed. But questions abound as to who exactly could be in the running to take that role given the tricky nature of the position.

Leading the health service – Ireland’s largest employer with more than 150,000 whole-time equivalent staff and a budget just shy of €30 billion – is recognised as being a difficult challenge, one reflected in the position’s annual salary of about €400,000.

The person in charge of the HSE is almost guaranteed to face significant challenges and controversy. The difficulties are perennial: long waiting lists, patients being treated on trolleys, staff shortages, financial overruns, and, of course, the long-promised reform of the service under Sláintecare.

The most obvious contender is, of course, McCallion. Having already served as acting chief executive during periods of leave, he is a familiar face to political and health circles.

McCallion joined the HSE in September 2017 and has held a series of roles seeking to tackle the issues of the day: director of emergency preparedness and winter planning; director of national screening services; director of HSE vaccination, testing and tracing during the pandemic, and, more recently, chief technology and transformation officer and deputy chief executive.

He applied for the chief executive post in the past, though was unsuccessful. Given he is to be in the interim role for at least six months, if he impresses the board the move could become permanent.

One of the front-runners last year was civil servant Derek Tierney, who at the time was head of health infrastructure at the Department of Health, a position to which he was appointed in April 2021. Last April, he was appointed secretary general of the department.

Eyes will be on him to determine whether he still wants the job he was vying for last year, or if he is content with the newfound responsibility of leading a substantial Government department.

Other senior management figures who could be eyeing up the role include regional executive officers Tony Canavan, who heads up the West and North West region, and Martina Queally, who leads the Dublin and southeast region.

If the advertisement for the role published when O’Connor was awarded the job is anything to go by, the list of duties for her successor will be lengthy.

“This post is being advertised at a time when there are long-standing challenges in health services, and it is recognised that tackling these challenges will require strong leadership and commitment,” the HSE’s candidate booklet stated last year.

“Specifically, the number of people waiting for treatment is too long and there are annual problems with emergency department overcrowding.”

A year later, and political prioritisation of those issues continues to be front and centre. One senior health source believes the events of recent weeks will make the position much more difficult to fill this time around.

“They haven’t exactly made the job look very attractive. Not many senior servants would want to put themselves in a similar position,” the individual said.

The last two recruitment campaigns saw the HSE search internationally, though it is understood no suitable candidate was found due to a lack of understanding on how the Irish system works.

Looking at past experience, Bernard Gloster took up the mantle after leading Tusla, the child and family agency, and having worked in the public health and social care system for about 38 years.

Before him, Paul Reid was chief executive of Fingal County Council in Dublin, having previously worked as a senior civil servant at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

But both of those individuals cut their terms short, indicating the pressure of the role. While it remains to be seen who will take over, one thing is clear: they will have a big job on their hands.