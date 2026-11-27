Revenue at Airbnb’s Irish business grew 14 per cent last year as demand for travel remained strong. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Revenue at Airbnb’s Irish business grew 14 per cent last year as demand for travel remained strong.

Recently filed accounts for Airbnb showed the company recorded $6.6 billion (€6 billion) in revenue for the year ended December 21st 2025. That follows a similar increase in 2024.

Pretax profit at the company, which handles Airbnb’s accommodation booking outside the US, was just under $200 million, up from $169 million a year earlier. Cost of sales was $5.2 billion for the year.

The company was hit by a loss due to foreign currencies of $64.2 million, compared with a gain in the previous year.

The company cut its administrative expenses to $1.2 billion for the year, despite an increase in its wage bill of almost $10 million to $53.2 million as employee numbers rose. Airbnb employed just under 400 people over the year, a 2.6 per cent increase from the 388 it recorded in 2024.

The bulk of those staff were involved in customer support, with a small number of marketing staff also working out of the Irish-based subsidiary.

The company had a corporation tax charge of almost $53 million, which included almost $25 million at Ireland’s tax rate of 12.5 per cent. The total charge was partly offset by a foreign corporation tax credit of $22 million. That brought its tax bill for the year to $30.8 million.

Airbnb was set up in 2008 by Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia, and Nathan Blecharczyk, and opened its Irish operation in 2012.

The service is facing increased regulation in Ireland as the short-term letting market comes under further scrutiny. A new register for people who rent out properties on a short-term basis on online platforms such as Airbnb is to open next week.

The accounts also noted the tax settlement made in respect of an audit in Italy. The Irish unit owns Airbnb’s Italian subsidiary and in January 2025, Airbnb Ireland paid €179 million to Italian authorities in respect of the 2023 audit period.

The accounts also contained a note on potential regulatory action in Spain, where the ministry of consumer affairs proposed a fine of about €110 million for alleged breaches of short-term rental listing regulations. It later reduced it to €65 million. Airbnb is disputing the fine and the applicability of the rules.