Síofra O’Leary (left), the first woman - and the first Irish person - to serve as president of the ECHR, alongside Brigid Laffan, political scientist and chancellor of the University of Limerick. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

The former president of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) alerted the Irish consulate in New York of her presence in the US “in case” while giving speeches on democracy and human rights, a conference has heard.

Síofra O’Leary, the first woman to serve as president of the ECHR, was taking part in a discussion on the future of Europe at Trinity College Dublin on Friday and told attendees the US had become a “very different world”.

Speaking on the importance of being critical and informed about Europe and its courts, she said she had just spent the last year in the US.

O’Leary, who told the conference she has not lived in Ireland for 37 years, flew out of Dublin rather than from a European airport so she could pass through immigration before landing.

Noting she was giving speeches about “democracy, human rights and the rule of law” in the US, she added: “I made sure that the Irish consul in New York knew that I was there in case.

“That’s a very different world to the world I flew into as J1 student in 1988 and we’ve seen how fast that changes. So, in Europe, I think we are very lucky to have these courts,” she said.

Speaking separately about various judgments made by the European Court of Human Rights, she noted some have looked at the effect of digital technology on the exercise of the right to a free and fair election, adding:

“Across the Atlantic, we know how important that is. We are living where power has shifted from the democratic sphere into the hands perhaps of very powerful individuals.”

O’Leary, who the Government recently nominated for appointment as a judge of the Court of Justice of the European Union, also touched on the “increase in emphasis amongst European member states of national sovereignty, national identity”.

She believed this was something “we should be worried about in Ireland in the changing world”.

“Until now, I think Ireland has been extremely good at assuming the fact that we have different identities. We are Irish but we also, the majority of people, feel quite proudly European and also conscious of their Europeanness.”

O’Leary served as president of the ECHR from 2022 to 2024, taking up the role after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She said the court was dealing with 17,000 cases and big interstate cases involving the conflict with a state that was “refusing to co-operate”.

O’Leary had previously served as a judge of the court since 2015, noting she worked through the after-effects of the financial crisis, Brexit and the first US presidency of Donald Trump, “which had an impact and has had a major impact on the international rules-based order”.