Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Friday. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Europe’s benchmark share index closed at a one-week high on Friday after broad sectoral gains as investors bought riskier assets following steep losses ​earlier this month.

Investors’ attention now turns to Spain’s election on Sunday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 1 per cent to 643.85 points. It gained nearly 3 per cent on the week, its sharpest weekly rise since mid-May, bouncing back from the steepest weekly decline since late March 2025.

Equities were rebounding from what has been a bruising month for AI-exposed global stocks as investors grew frustrated with returns ‌on ‌debt-backed ​AI investments and a brief leadership crisis at chip giant Nvidia.

DUBLIN

Shares in Glanbia stabilised somewhat after a rough week, rising by 1 per cent to €17.37.

Shares is the Kilkenny-headquartered nutrition group fell by 12 per cent earlier in the week after US retailer Costco relaunched its own-brand whey protein product which investors fear will eat into Glanbia’s US market share.

AIB and Bank of Ireland increased by 1.5 per cent and 1 per cent in a positive session for financials across Europe

Mining group Kenmare fell 2 per cent to €3.38. The titanium miner is the subject of a £353m (€421m) takeover by Abu Dhabi-based International Resources Holding (IRH). Under the proposed deal, Kenmare shareholders would get 380p in cash per share.

LONDON

Britain’s FTSE 100 ‌logged its biggest weekly gain in about eight months on Friday, led by ‌mining and bank stocks as copper prices surged and investors welcomed the Bank ​of England’s plans to ease capital requirements for UK-focused lenders.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.8 per cent at 10,698 points.

The banking sector led gains in the ⁠FTSE 100 index on Friday; HSBC Holdings rose 1.9 per cent, Barclays gained ‌2.4 per cent ‌and ​Standard Chartered added 3.5 per cent.

On Thursday, the Bank of England said it plans to ⁠cut capital requirements for the ​largest UK-focused banks after a review ​found that they were disproportionately affected by existing rules

Miners ‌were the standout gainers, with ​Antofagasta up 4.4 per cent, Glencore up 4.3 per cent and Anglo American up 3.8 per cent.

Extending gains after Altria said ‌it was considering ⁠a possible all-cash offer for the British tobacco group

Defensive corners of the market lagged on Friday: ‌Unilever, Diageo and AstraZeneca were slightly in the red.

EUROPE

On Friday, however, European technology stocks added 2 per cent, led by semiconductor shares ASML, ASM International and Infineon, which gained between 2 per cent and 2.7 per cent. For ⁠the week, the index was 1 per cent higher.

Mining stocks ​jumped more than 3.5 per cent as copper and gold prices rose. Fresnillo ​and Pan African Resources rose more than 4 per cent each.

Defence stocks also gained, with Rheinmetall up 3.3 per cent after a report on a planned ‌AI-platform partnership with Deutsche Telekom.

The spotlight will ⁠now be on Sunday’s snap election in Spain, called ⁠by Prime Minister Pedro ​Sanchez after parliament rejected housing measures aimed at tackling a crisis that has triggered protests across the country.

Consumer-facing foods and beverages slipped 0.3 per cent, with ‌sportswear makers Adidas and Puma flat and down about 1 per cent, respectively.

Data this week showed US inflation rose further last month, and the economy grew more than ​previously expected, adding to bets on interest rate hikes.

Among others, Thales gained 2.3 per cent after French laser ​technology company Lumibird said it had entered exclusive talks to sell a controlling stake to the defence group. Lumibird surged 18.1 per cent.

NEW YORK

Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Friday and were ‌on course for weekly gains as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday and flocked to hard-hit AI-linked shares.

US stocks have swung sharply this week, with Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia ​chief executive and Anthropic’s brief fall below its IPO price adding to volatility across the AI trade.

Investors have alternated between bargain-hunting after a steep sell-off and fretting over soaring costs, heavy borrowing and whether the investments are generating sufficient returns.

Despite the turbulence, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are headed for their best week ⁠since April and August, respectively, while the blue-chip Dow is on track for its strongest week since April 2025.

Chipmakers that were battered ‌this ‌month ​recovered ground, with Micron and Marvell gaining over 2 per cent each. The broader chip gauge climbed 1.3 per cent.

AI beneficiaries, including data-storage firm Sandisk, optical-products maker Lumentum and server maker Dell, also gained.

AI hyperscalers also rose in tandem, ⁠with Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Oracle rising between ​1 per cent and 2.7 per cent.

Nvidia, which is at the centre of the AI ​boom, fell 1.3 per cent, leaving the stock nearly 40 per cent below its October record high.

On the S&P 500, all but one sector was trading higher, with information ‌technology stocks providing the biggest boost. - Additional reporting by Reuters