Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s match against Australia in the Nations Championship at Twickenham, where all of the weekend’s matches will take place.

The two teams are competing to finish fifth in the final table, although Ireland may be more concerned with the world rankings where they are currently second and could fall as low as fifth if they lose. Also another win would round out a perfect four out of four in November, which would be an ideal tune-up to next year’s World Cup.

Here are the teams:

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Rob Baloucoune, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Nick Timoney. Replacements: Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole, Thomas Clarkson, James Ryan, James McNabney, Nathan Doak, Ciarán Frawley, Bundee Aki.

AUSTRALIA: Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, James Ramm; Carter Gordon, Kalani Thomas; Isaac Kailea, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Allan Alaalatoa (co-capt); Josh Canham, Jeremy Williams; Tom Hooper, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini. Replacements: Josh Nasser, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Lachlan Shaw, Harry Wilson (co-capt), Fraser McReight, Teddy Wilson, Kurtley Beale.