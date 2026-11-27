Portugal: Albufeira

Paderne is a hillside village about 13km from the centre of Albufeira. This well-maintained villa was built in 1900 and comes with underfloor heating for the winter months and air-con for the summer. Inside is a large livingroom, kitchen, diningroom, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Outside is fully enclosed garden that includes a covered eating area with a bar and saltwater swimming pool.

Price: €795,000

€795,000 Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Galway: Athenry

Peakroe, Athenry, Galway

This home at Peakroe outside Athenry sits on four acres and comes with stables and a sand arena. The house, which is less than 20 minutes from Galway city, has 240sq m (2,583sq ft) of living space that includes a livingroom, sittingroom, kitchen/diningroom, family room and utility on the ground floor. There are four bedrooms upstairs (two en suite) and a family bathroom. It has a B2 energy rating and comes with new windows and upgraded cavity insulation.

Price: €790,000

€790,000 Agent: Keane Mahony Smith

France: Côte d’Azur

France: Côte d'Azur

This original village house in Luberon has undergone a renovation that has retained the stone walls, exposed beams and terracotta tiles, while creating a 260sq m (2,799sq ft) property with an enclosed garden and pool. There is a livingroom, kitchen and diningroom as well as six bedrooms and four bathrooms. If that’s not enough, there is a second independent house on the grounds that can also be converted.

Price: €795,000

€795,000 Agent: knightfrank.com

Croatia: Istria

Croatia: Istria

The Croatian village of Sveti Petar, named after a Benedictine monastery, is in central Istria about 10km from Pazin. This old stone villa in the village has been modernised but has remained traditional in design. It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a kitchen, diningroom and outdoor terraces. There are two pools and a beautiful, covered dining area with a fireplace and summer kitchen.

Price: €790,000

€790,000 Agent: luxuryestate.com

Italy: Tuscany

Italy: Tuscany

This Tuscan villa is 12km from the town of Volterra and an hour from Pisa airport. Set out over 200sq m (2,153sq ft), the property has a livingroom, kitchen and bathroom, as well as four bedrooms which lead out to the courtyard area, and two bathrooms. There is a covered veranda that wraps around the property and faces out to the garden and swimming pool.

Price: €790,000

€790,000 Agent: casatravella.com



