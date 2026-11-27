Fifa Under-17 World Cup: Republic of Ireland 3 (Murphy 6, 26) Tanzania 1 (Armstrong 31)

The Republic of Ireland have secured safe passage to the knockout stages of the Under-17 World Cup after dismantling Tanzania with three first-half goals in Qatar.

Cork City’s Cillian Murphy was the star of the show for the second game running, scoring either side of Luqman Mbalasalu’s goal before Desmond Armstrong put distance between the sides.

Ireland just had to avoid defeat to progress to the Round of 32 for the second year running, and they will play the Ivory Coast in the next round.

John Cotter’s youngsters controlled proceedings for the most part and although they conceded when they got a little ragged midway through the first half, they never panicked. In fact, they retaliated with swift and decisive action by scoring twice in quick succession.

Ireland were up and running by the sixth minute with Murphy picking up where he left off against Costa Rica on Tuesday.

Capitalising on a stray Tanzania pass deep in their own half, Ryan Sheridan set up Murphy. His first touch was exquisite to buy a yard before driving a low left-footed shot to the net from the edge of the box.

Ireland’s Joe Byrne in action against Tanzania. Photograph: Inpho

Armstrong went close minutes later and Tanzania were struggling to get up to the pitch of Ireland’s early onslaught. But once they steadied, the Africans posed questions of their own and were level in the 18th minute.

Winger Sadam Hamis was causing problems for Ireland and, after seeing an earlier shot saved, he crossed into the box where Kelvin Tondi’s deft backheel at close range was blocked by Kian Quigley, only for Luqman Mbalasalu to slam home the rebound.

Tanzania had dialled up the intensity and Ireland looked unsure of themselves at that stage. Under a spell of pressure, they needed some urgent relief and it arrived in the shape of a brilliant counter attack goal.

Off a short corner, Tam McGrath hacked the ball out of a crowded Irish penalty area and set Sheridan and Murphy scampering free from halfway. Sheridan’s through ball for Murphy was weighted perfectly and the Cork City first-team star finished superbly.

Ireland had control once again and settled things with a third goal in the 31st minute. Josh O’Dwyer sprayed a ball wide for Danny Burke and Armstrong turned home his quick, low cross from close range.

Tanzania survived a penalty ordeal before half-time. Hussein Mbegu handled Armstrong’s shot on the line after a Josh O’Connor header crashed off the Tanzania crossbar. But following a five-minute video review, the officials deemed that Jayden Marshall had handled first in the build-up and scrapped the penalty decision.

Tanzania had to win to progress but despite that spell before their goal, they never looked capable of getting back on terms. They were reduced to taking pot shots from distance late in the game that goalkeeper Darragh Brunton always had covered.

Ronan Keating, the free-scoring Galway United academy star, had Ireland’s best chance of that second half, but goalkeeper Haji Abdalah got down well to steer the ball around his post late on, with Ireland already safely through to the next round.

Republic of Ireland: Brunton; Burke (Spaight 90), Quigley, O’Connor, Marshall; Byrne (Afonin 61), McGrath, O’Dwyer, Burke; Sherian, Armstrong (Keating 61), Murphy (Wuna 78).

Tanzania: Abdalah, Lupuga (Othman 45), Mbegu, Mahimbo, Mohammed; Chole; Hamis, Tondi (Athanasi 65), Mihambo (Kibalia 45), Mbegelendi (Sagwe 74); Mbalasalu (Kayanda 45)

Referee: M De Armas (Uruguay).