Biologist Ivan Rusev with the remains of dolphins and porpoises that washed up at the Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park in the Odesa region of Ukraine on August 5th, 2026. Photograph: Nicole Tung/The New York Times

Vladyslav Balinskyi spends much of his time on the beach, as a hydrobiologist at the Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, but what was an idyllic job in peacetime is now very different.

“There were cargo ships out in the bay,” he recalls of July 19th this year. “I could see them from the beach. Then the air raid alert went off, and there was a very big explosion out at sea. Smoke started rising from one of the ships. And then there was a second explosion, and a third.”

The Russian cruise missile strike on the Golden Leo killed 10 people – five Syrian and four Indian crew members and a Ukrainian pilot who was guiding the ship out of port – and a week later the Turkish-owned vessel sank.

Moscow claimed it had been involved in delivering weapons to Ukraine, but Kyiv and New Delhi said grain was the only thing on board – the corn that began drifting on to beaches after the ship disappeared beneath the waves.

The attack marked an intensification of Russia’s strikes on cargo ships sailing to and from Odesa and other ports on Ukraine’s coast, but the full-scale war that the Kremlin unleashed in February 2022 has wreaked havoc with nature from the start.

Ivan Rusev, head of the research department of Tuzly Lagoons National Nature Park on Ukraine's Black Sea coast, with a bottlenose dolphin that was washed ashore. Photograph: Vladyslav Balinskyi/Zeleny Lyst

Balinskyi, who leads environmental group Zeleny Lyst (Green Leaf) and edits a website of the same name, has been closely monitoring the damage to the Tuzly estuaries – a network of lagoons and salt lakes that are home to dozens of rare species and form a particularly important habitat for migratory birds – and the wider Black Sea.

Repeated Russian bombing of port infrastructure has dumped thousands of tonnes of vegetable oil into the sea; sunken ships release fuel oil and contamination from their cargo; explosives including mines and debris from drones and rockets pollute the water; and powerful military sonar scramble the echolocation systems of dolphins and other cetaceans.

The animals that wash up dead or dying on the coast represent a small fraction of the true toll, because the vast majority sink to the seafloor. Experts believe thousands of dolphins and seabirds have died, and potentially devastating numbers of rare creatures including seahorses.

“The losses of biodiversity are so great that I’m not sure a normal ratio can be restored. There are so many problems in the Black Sea, and foreign organisms will come in and fill niches, driving out the remaining native organisms,” says Balinskyi.

“It will be very difficult to restore the populations of these animals. It could take decades.”

Sunflower oil washes ashore in Odesa after a Russian air strike destroyed storage tanks in a Ukrainian port on the Black Sea last December. Photograph: Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Balinskyi uses satellite imaging to track pollution flows near Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, and has seen slicks of vegetable oil from destroyed storage tanks covering hundreds of square kilometres of water.

The oil is not toxic in the same way as crude, but it covers birds and destroys their natural insulation, leaving them struggling to fly and vulnerable to cold.

When a Russian strike on the Odesa port of Pivdennyi last December poured thousands of tonnes of sunflower oil into the sea, it resulted in the death of an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 birds, despite the efforts of volunteers in the bitter cold.

“People did what they could to save the save birds in temperatures of minus 10 to 15. Volunteers were going into the water to bring the birds out of the oil. But almost all of them died,” Balinskyi says.

The problems do not end when the oil vanishes from the surface of the water. It sinks and settles on the seafloor, forming a dense covering that is inimical to life.

“There may be huge fields of oil on the bottom of sea, stretching for hundreds of kilometres,” Balinskyi says. “It scares me to think of that.”

Balinskyi is still seeing plumes of oil released from two Russian tankers that sank during storms in 2024 in the Kerch Strait near Crimea, some 600km east of the Tuzly lagoons, and the full impact of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam on Ukraine’s Dnipro river in June 2023 is still unknown.

[ Daniel McLaughlin: A Ukrainian town faces up to the effects of the destruction of the Kakhovka damOpens in new window ]

An explosion at the Russian-occupied dam released 18 billion cubic metres of water that had covered some 2,000sq km – more than twice the area of Co Dublin – killing dozens of people downstream and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate.

Dead fish in the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir. Photograph: AP

Scientists say thousands of tonnes of fish died and large volumes of oil and other pollutants entered the Black Sea, including heavy metals, fertilisers and pesticides accumulated over seven decades of industry and agriculture along the Dnipro.

Moscow denies blowing up the dam, but western experts say the explosions were almost certainly triggered deep inside the occupied facility, and the immense flood wave scuppered any plans Ukraine’s military had of storming Russian positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro.

“It was intentional. They just flooded the whole area,” says Balinskyi, who agrees with Ukraine’s leaders that Russia should be made to answer for “ecocide”.

“It’s quite clearly ecocide. The Russian Federation is destroying not only our towns and cities, but also our landscapes and our water, in an attempt to destroy the Ukrainian people.”

[ Daniel McLaughlin meets the volunteers who patch up Ukraine after Russia strikesOpens in new window ]