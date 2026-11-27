A cycle lane between Malahide and Donabate in north Dublin is delayed two years and the expectated cost is spiralling. Video: Enda O'Dowd

The cost of the greenway linking Malahide to Donabate across the Broadmeadow estuary in north Dublin is expected to hit €50 million, an increase of €38 million since the project secured planning permission six years ago.

Construction of the cycle and pedestrian route, which flanks the Dublin-to-Belfast rail line on the causeway and viaduct, is running about two years behind schedule and is now due for completion in 2028.

The 6km cyclepath will run from Malahide Castle to Newbridge House in Donabate. A stretch of about 2km crosses the waters of the estuary next to the rail tracks, and 186m of that crossing is on a bridge, making it one of the most technically complex greenway projects undertaken in the State, Fingal County Council said.

Planning permission for the greenway was granted in May 2020, with the council then estimating its cost at €12 million. Ground investigations started in mid-2023, and construction began the following summer, with a completion date of early 2026. By the end of 2024, the costs had hit €30 million.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien confirmed on Friday the costs were “probably touching on €50 million”, but he defended the expenditure.

“I don’t think there’s any active travel scheme or greenway like this in the country. It’s a major investment, by Government, by the council and indeed with Iarnród Éireann. The whole scheme is probably touching on €50 million.”

Fingal County Council chief executive AnnMarie Farrelly, Minister of Transport Darragh O'Brien and councillor Tony Murphy inspect the site of a proposed cyclepath between Malahide and Donabate in Dublin. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

O’Brien said he believed the costs had been “well managed” and reflected the realities of inflation.

“There’s a reality with regard to cost inflation. The main thing is, I think, this is an investment in quality of life, in amenities, but it’s also an investment that I believe will pay back with additional jobs and with additional activity in the area. This will be a major tourist facility as well.”

The delay in the opening until 2028 had to be balanced against a greenway that would be there for “150-200 years”, he said.

“I’m very proud of the work that’s been done here and, for the sake of 12 or 18 months, I think we can live with that.”

The estuary is an EU-designated special area of conservation and the rail viaduct is more than 150 years old. Construction is limited to five months during the summer, to avoid disturbing overwintering birds, and works close to the rail line, which at points is less than 2m from the path, were restricted to night-time hours.

Map from Sutton to Malahide Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme Consultation Report 2022-52

Additional constraints were identified as construction progressed, particularly in relation to working next to the rail line, Linda Lally, senior engineer with the council, said.

“The railway is national strategic infrastructure, and the protection of it was one of the main objectives we had to adhere to, as well as protection of the estuary and the environmental considerations.”

Minister for Transport Darragh O'Brien takes a selfie at the site of the proposed cyclepath between Malahide and Donabate. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

The weir under the bridge controls the flow of water into the estuary and had to be levelled, and precast concrete bought in on specialist transporters had to be used.

“In the environment we are here, we couldn’t pour concrete, and we couldn’t use a crane, because you’re so close to the railway line,” Lally said. “It’s not like building a greenway anywhere else.”

Linda Lally, executive engineer at Fingal County Council, at the cycle path being built Malahide and Donabate in Co Dublin. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

Plans for the greenway date back 17 years, when the rail bridge across the estuary collapsed just minutes after a train had crossed the viaduct.

The line was repaired and back up and running within three months and, as part of the repair work, Iarnród Éireann sank 11 columns into the sea beside the railway track to allow for the future development of a cycle path.