Anne O’Connor to be appointed as new HSE chief executive

Photograph: Alan Betson

Anne O’Connor, a senior executive with health insurer VHI, is to be appointed as the new head of the HSE.

Ms O’Connor, who previously worked at a senior level in the HSE, will succeed Bernard Gloster who announced earlier this year that he would be retiring.

An occupational therapist by profession, Ms O’Connor held a series of senior roles previously in the Irish health service including HSE chief operations officer and national director for mental health.

In 2018 she held the post of interim chief executive of the HSE for several months.

From March 2020 she led the HSE’s operational response to the Covid 19 pandemic and later to the cyber attack on the health service in 2021.

In August 2022 she was appointed as managing director, of VHI Health and Wellbeing, subsidiary of the VHI group, and also served as part of the senior leadership team with the State-owned health insurer.

Ms O’Connor holds a diploma in occupational therapy from Liverpool University, an MSc in occupational therapy from Trinity College Dublin and an MSc in management practice from University College Cork/ Irish Management Institute.