Pat Delaney (58) of Hill of the Down House, Spencer Dock, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to theft at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A struck-off solicitor charged with stealing nearly €2 million from clients has pleaded guilty to theft at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Pat Delaney (58) of Hill of the Down House, Spencer Dock, Dublin 1, and previously practising in Castleknock, was struck off the roll of solicitors in 2023.

He was due for trial this week but entered a guilty plea when arraigned on a sample count before Judge Patricia Ryan on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to one count of theft – the property of a named person, at Patrick Delaney Solicitors, Parkside House, Castleknock, between July 1st, 2019 and July 2nd, 2019. The court previously heard he was facing 17 counts of theft totalling €1.8 million.

Legal aid was extended for a psychiatric report. The defendant will be sentenced next January.