An intelligence specialist with the Defence Forces has said a disinformation campaign about the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) troops may have played a factor in Pte Seán Rooney’s military vehicle being attacked on December 14th, 2022.

Barrister Seán Guerin, representing the Rooney family, on Friday told the inquest into Pte Rooney’s death about a resolution passed by the UN Security Council in August 2022.

The resolution said Unifil “does not require prior authorisation or permission to undertake its mandated tasks” and is “authorised to conduct its operation independently”.

The inquest heard how terrorist group Hizbullah, which is based in Lebanon, used the resolution as part of a “disinformation campaign”.

The intelligence specialist said the resolution was a “reaffirmation of Unifil’s right to patrol independently”, not a new approach.

Guerin said the resolution was controversial at the time and it was “publicly known” the Lebanese government was “not happy” with the wording.

The intelligence expert said he could not comment on this, but noted that “disinformation” was shared at a political and strategic level.

Guerin said Hizbullah saw the reaffirmation of Unifil’s ability to patrol independently as “effectively inconsistent with the territorial integrity of Lebanon” and something that should be “condemned”.

The specialist agreed and said Hizbullah “manipulated the UN Security Council resolution to create misinformation” and “tried to create the assertion that this was new – that was not the case, this was always there”.

Pte Rooney (24) was shot dead in an attack that took place near the village of Al-Aqbiya, reported to be a Hizbullah stronghold, after the UN military vehicle he was driving became separated from the lead vehicle and missed a turn. It quickly became surrounded by armed locals.

The inquest was shown a photo of the Pte Rooney’s vehicle which was taken after the fatal incident. The Toyota Land Cruiser was on its side and surrounded by people.

The image was shared on social media with a caption which said four UN soldiers “were injured after being attacked by locals for trespassing” in Al-Aqbiya.

The post erroneously stated that Unifil peacekeepers “are not allowed to operate without the Lebanese army escorting them”.

Guerin asked the specialist if it was a fair assumption that the post was linked to the disinformation campaign. The expert agreed.

Guerin asked if the attack could be connected to the UN resolution passed in August 2022.

“It may have contributed but I don’t think that can be said conclusively, I think there are assumptions being made there,” the specialist replied.

The expert agreed the wording used in the social media post “seems consistent with the language [Hizbullah] had been using post-mandate renewal”.

The expert spoke anonymously at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Friday, appearing behind a curtain. Part of his evidence will be heard in private for security reasons.

Much of the evidence heard in the first two weeks of the inquest has centred on what happened when two vehicles in a convoy became separated while driving from Camp Shamrock to Beirut Airport so two Irish soldiers could go home for family funerals.

The inquest previously heard that one of the vehicles in the convoy had to be swapped for another before leaving Camp Shamrock due to an issue with certain equipment.

On Friday, Guerin asked the specialist if the correct registration numbers were give to Unifil and the Lebanese Armed Forces before the convoy’s departure. The expert said he was not sure, but he had no role in this area.

The inquest continues before Dr Myra Cullinane and a jury of six women and four men.