Now in its 19 year Christmas FM once again returns to radios across Ireland.

“Like all good things, it happened over a pint,” Garvan Rigby says about the founding of Christmas FM, which returns to the airwaves today for its 19th year.

It was 2008, and Rigby and his fellow radio DJs Walter Hegarty, Paul Shepherd and Daragh O’Sullivan were in a pub in Ranelagh in Dublin, thinking up business ideas.

They knew they might be able to get a temporary licence, to broadcast for 30 days, “and we had all these ideas of what we were going to do” – including one inspired by listening to radio in the United States, where Rigby says a lot of stations were flipping formats.

“So let’s say they were a country station or a pop station or an easy-listening station; then they were flipping from their normal format into Christmas in November. We were listening to it there, but no one had ever done it in Europe.”

Hegarty says, “It was one of those moments of holding the pint and stopping and your brain just kind of goes, ‘That’s an idea.’”

“We spoke in August and we had it on the air by the end of November, so we really only had a three-month window to find somewhere, get equipment, get people to come and volunteer on it and get a sponsor,” Shepherd says. “To get it done in three months was a minor miracle.”

Now, with 18 years of broadcasting under its belt, 100 volunteers, listeners in 187 countries, and €4.3 million raised for Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-a-Wish Ireland and other children’s charities, Christmas FM has become a fixture of the festive season.

It also broadcasts year-round online, through its production company RadioHub – a “hard-core audience” listens 12 months a year, according to Rigby.

This year, as well as its online offshoots Christmas FM Classics, which focuses on easy-listening favourites, and Christmas FM Classical, which plays classical Christmas music and carols, the station is launching Raidió na Nollag, an Irish-language version, which goes live on Tuesday, December 1st.

Christmas FM: Daragh O’Sullivan, Walter Hegarty and Garvan Rigby, with their colleague Greg Manahan (sitting), at the station’s studio in 2024. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

They have an extremely wide choice of Christmas music to choose from. One of the first challenges the group faced in 2008 was to decide which tracks to put on their playlist. “The Christmas Song alone, I think there are over 600 versions, so you trawl through, trying to find which is the best,” Shepherd says.

“It was painful sometimes, because there is some odd Christmas music,” O’Sullivan adds. “We had to listen to the jazz version of Fairytale of New York and the classical version of The Christmas Song. We filtered it down to the very best.”

The station, which isn’t itself a charity but has a commercial set-up that enables it to raise money for charity, has live presenters between November 1st and early January – and comes into its own once it also starts broadcasting around Ireland on FM, from its base at the Clayton Hotel at Liffey Valley in Dublin, from November 28th until December 27th.

Beside its hard-core fans, Christmas FM has three other types of listener, according to Rigby.

“There are people who literally, when Halloween is over – you see this one on social media all the time – transfer from ha-ha-ha to ho-ho-ho. You’ve got that from November 1st. You have other people who don’t want to hear anything until December 1st. Then there are people who don’t want anything until the week before Christmas – they’re the person getting their tree two days before Christmas.”

Christmas FM: social-media assistant Mel Hughes. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

After its almost two decades on air, a lot of Dubliners have grown up with the station. Mel Hughes, a 28-year-old from Killester who works at Christmas FM as a social-media assistant, remembers how her family began to listen.

“We had these Christmas CDs that we used to play to death come December 1st,” she says. Then, in one of Christmas FM’s first years on air, “my mom was driving myself and my brothers to school, and she was just flicking through stations ... She goes, ‘Oh, Christmas FM. That’s really cool.’ We didn’t touch the dial on the radio for a month after that ... It has been a staple in the house ever since.”

The station also appeals to the diaspora: Irish listeners tune in digitally from around the world. Some of their more unusual locations have included an Irish Defence Forces outpost in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; the Amazon rainforest; and what the team believe was a research station in Antarctica.

“One of the funny things people around the world tell us is that when they hear the traffic news about the M50 – even though we all hate traffic on the M50 or the Jack Lynch Tunnel or in Galway – people always feel that it’s part of home hearing that,” Rigby says.

He hopes the station has become such a staple that it has joined The Late Late Toy Show and the turning on of the Dublin lights as part of a new holy trinity of an Irish Christmas.

You can listen to Christmas FM online or, from Saturday, November 28th, until Sunday, December 27th, on FM around Ireland