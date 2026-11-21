The country’s health service is heading into its busiest period: the winter season of increased illness and hospital visits.

But the health of the service itself has come into question in a dispute over resources.

On one side is the Health Service Executive that runs the service, which argues the country’s hospitals have enough money and staff as it attempts to stem budget overruns in an area where more than €29 billion has been allocated for 2027 – the largest departmental allocation in next year’s budget (after Social Protection, with €31 billion).

On the other side are hospital management and frontline health and medical staff, who argue that budget constraints are posing risks to the health and safety of patients.

Senior nurses and midwives are “distraught and desperately afraid” about the impact of recruitment controls on the health service.

Nursing managers believe the situation is exposing patients to foreseeable harm.

The largest doctors’ union believes there will be avoidable patient deaths in hospitals over the winter period.

These concerns have all arisen after the Government removed approval for recruitment and promotions from the HSE in four of its six regions, with these areas now requiring direct sanction by the Department of Health.

Government and senior health officials robustly deny the financial measures pose patient safety issues.

In fact, health service and department officials believe the move is necessary to rein in the runaway spending that has plagued the health service since the early part of the year.

A briefing note from the HSE sent to the Oireachtas Health Committee this week said increasing demand for services, an ageing and growing population, inflation and increased treatment costs were “genuine pressures”.

“However, they do not explain the full scale of the overspend,” the note said.

“Expenditure is growing faster than both the additional funding provided and the growth in service activity in key areas, underlining the need for stronger financial control and better use of existing resources.

“The strengthened approach is intended to ensure that recruitment is targeted to patient and service need, supported by evidence, affordable within approved pay allocations and aligned with wider service reform.”

The inevitable move towards a Government bailout to pay for the HSE overrun came to a head on Tuesday, when the Cabinet agreed to provide supplementary funding of €780 million.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the amount as “huge and substantial” coming on top of very large funding rises over recent years.

“Health funding will have risen by about €13.7 billion, or 88 per cent, between 2019 and 2027. The overall 2027 health allocation is €29.1 billion, comprising €27.4 billion current spend and €1.7 billion capital. The workforce has grown by 31 per cent, or 31,544 whole-time equivalents, to over 133,000, currently. Those are the facts,” Martin said.

But the financial performance varies significantly across the six regions.

Four were stripped of their financial autonomy due to overruns, while the other two are often regarded as success stories when it comes to budget management.

An internal financial document from the HSE’s cost and productivity oversight group, dated October 30th, shows the impact of demand on an area’s ability to remain within budget.

“Southwest has the highest demand growth in the country and the largest deficit growth since June. Its position is the one most clearly demand-driven,” the report said.

“Dublin and Midlands has the second-lowest surge growth and the highest deficit. Its position is structural, and requires decisions in advance of 2027 budget allocation.”

The West and North West region absorbed a 51 per cent surge increase while holding the lowest deficit, while the monthly deficit in the midwest actually fell.

The health service has to operate on a 24/7 basis, and paying its 155,214 whole-time equivalent staff is its largest area of expenditure. However, it also spends huge sums on other areas such as drugs and medicines – more than €3 billion annually.

James O’Mahony, assistant professor at the UCD School of Economics, says the State is on a “dangerous trajectory”, criticising the lack of “joined up thinking” between various facets of the health service.

Speaking about the amount spent on medicines, O’Mahony believes the cost-benefit figure used to decide whether it should be made available to public patients for free is too low, particularly for cancer drugs.

“Many of the cancer drugs are nuts for the value of money; it’s unbelievable what’s spent on them for little benefit. For the most part, a lot of these drugs are for people who already have metastatic disease. It’s about adding months at the end of their lives,” he says.

“What I see in there is, I don’t see good discipline. I don’t see adherence to rules. I don’t see evidence-based process.”

While describing the drug value appraisal process as imperfect, O’Mahony says it is better than having no such process – as is the case on other spending in the health service. He says the same system should be in place for other financial decisions.

“We should spend a lot more money on cancer screening. We need to be seeing people earlier, need to see them more frequently. I don’t see an active plan on what we are doing. That is lack of realistic planning,” O’Mahony says.

Drug expenditure is cited regularly as a driver of increasing budgets, while the other core bone of contention is staffing. Those on the front line say they are still significantly below minimum requirements, while policymakers disagree.

Rachel Kenna, chief nursing officer at the Department of Health, told the Oireachtas Health Committee it had approved more than 600 posts under the new centralised approval rules introduced by the Government in September.

Chief nursing officer at the Department of Health, Rachel Kenna. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“There is no blanket recruitment freeze. In addition to circa 4,000 staff recruited by the HSE this year, under the revised sanction arrangements, the Department of Health has approved staffing proposals certified by the (HSE) CEO for 644.5 whole-time equivalent posts, including all graduate nursing and midwifery posts submitted for sanction,” she said.

“Most approvals involve replacing agency staff or overtime with directly employed staff, improving continuity for patients while reducing reliance on more expensive agency cover. Most remaining applications are also agency-conversion proposals and are under review.”

Kenna said there was “an expedited consideration route” for cases where there were urgent patient-safety and service-continuity risks.

“The department has written to the HSE for an urgent update on critical posts relating to urgent and emergency care posts,” she said.

Despite all the increased funding it is clear it is going to be a difficult winter. HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor told politicians on Wednesday that hospital emergency departments are forecast to have another record level of demand this year, with an average of 4,876 patients a day, or nearly 6 per cent more than last year.

HSE chief executive Anne O'Connor. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

“Every month of this winter will be busier than the same month last year, with the largest increase, of around 8 per cent, expected in December,” she said.

The disagreement between those on the ground and those in the office is seen most acutely at Cork University Hospital (CUH), where the dispute over resourcing has spilt very openly into the political arena, with robust exchanges in the Dáil and at the Oireachtas committee.

The hospital has been in the news since August, when its chief executive Jennifer Kearney wrote to the HSE about patient safety concerns due to what she described as staff shortages.

The drip-feed of stories – based on leaked letters, recordings and first-person accounts – have put the Government and health service chiefs on the back foot as a narrative takes hold that despite record levels of funding, the system is still barely able to cope.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has strongly rejected any notion that the hospital is unsafe, saying it has hired more than any other hospital in the State.

HSE southwest regional executive officer Andy Phillips held a tense meeting with CUH management on August 20th, during which he told Kearney he had been instructed by the Taoiseach’s office and the Minister for Health’s office to “have some very specific conversations” with her.

Phillips later publicly apologised for the statement, which he said was not accurate, and that he had not received any such instruction.

[ ‘People will die’: The secret recording, the Taoiseach and turmoil at Cork’s main hospitalOpens in new window ]

This week, O’Connor declined to state whether Phillips’s position as southwest regional chief was tenable following the false assertions.

But the southwest region is not the only area in difficulty. O’Connor has described the national picture as “very serious”.

The financial problems are not only being driven by increased spending. Falling income is also a factor.

Public hospitals in the past generated sizeable amounts of money from private patients of their consultants who received treatment in State facilities. However, under reforms to be followed through Sláintecare – the Government’s 10-year plan to reform the health service and provide universal healthcare – private medicine was to be phased out of the State system.

The implementation of the public-only consultant contract (POCC), which removes private care from public hospitals, resulted in a reduction in income that “significantly exceeded budget expectations”, leading to a €99 million income shortfall.

In addition to the new restrictions on recruitment, the HSE regions were also told to put in place measures to save money. The internal HSE financial report from October 30th throws light on some of these local savings initiatives.

In the southwest, work is ongoing to reduce reliance on private beds in the Bon Secours hospital, as well as to reduce external professional services, while in the Dublin South East region, plans are in place to ensure a “reduction in bad debts”.

The HSE has fully accepted its initial actions in the second quarter of the year to curb overspending were not effective in the way it was hoped they would be.

However, O’Connor believes the stricter rules are “beginning to influence the underlying expenditure trajectory”.

It remains to be seen just how much of an influence these moves will have.