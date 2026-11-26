Solicitor Aonghus McCarthy told Judge Andrew Cody: 'It is not up to this court to tell anyone how they should be dressed.' Photograph: Collins Courts

A judge warned a solicitor that he would be taken to a cell during a verbal clash over the lawyer’s attire at a midlands court.

A heated row between Judge Andrew Cody and solicitor Aonghus McCarthy became so intense at Portlaoise District Court that it boiled over, with the judge threatening the solicitor that he would be held in contempt and removed to a cell.

When the judge ordered gardaí to remove McCarthy from the courtroom, the solicitor said if they laid a hand on him there would be “consequences for their actions”.

The altercation, first reported by the Laois Nationalist, happened soon after last Thursday’s criminal court proceedings opened. It centred on what the judge termed McCarthy’s inappropriate choice of outfit.

McCarthy was wearing a shirt and tie, a waistcoat, black denim trousers and black trainers when he stood up to represent a client, who was before the court on 10 charges.

Before the solicitor could make a comment, the judge berated him for not being “dressed properly” for court.

“I spoke to you before about being properly attired in this court,” said the judge, who told McCarthy to “put on your jacket”.

The solicitor replied: “I don’t have a jacket.”

Cody said: “I’m telling you to go and get a jacket. You won’t have right of audience in this court until you are properly attired.”

In return, McCarthy said: “I am properly attired. It is not up to this court to tell anyone how they should be dressed and I resent you making personal comments on how I dress.”

The judge told him: “Either you get a jacket or I am not giving you a right of audience. You are not properly attired.”

McCarthy countered that he was properly attired. The solicitor then said that he was making an application for the judge to recuse himself from dealing with his clients.

The judge said: “You will be properly attired, or you will be removed from court.”

Cody instructed the court presenter, Garda Sgt Jason Hughes, to remove the solicitor from the courtroom.

With a number of gardaí moving towards McCarthy, the solicitor said: “If I am touched there will be consequences.”

Cody then asked for McCarthy’s client to be brought before him. McCarthy told the judge: “You are not dealing with any of my clients unless I am present” and then said “I’ll put on my jacket.”

Not happy with that, the judge told McCarthy: “If you don’t remove yourself from the court, I will hold you in contempt and put you in a cell.”

Asked whether he was going to put his jacket on or be held in a cell, McCarthy told Cody: “I’m considering my options.”

The solicitor proceeded to put on a black puffer-type jacket, whereupon the judge said: “That is not a jacket. I saw you in court earlier wearing a jacket.”

“Not so,” retorted the solicitor, who said he had worn the puffer-type jacket into court earlier that morning.

Cody then ordered gardaí to “remove” McCarthy.

However, before he could be physically removed from the courtroom by gardaí, McCarthy gathered up his files and left of his own accord.

Turning to the solicitor’s client, Cody went on to remand the defendant on continuing bail to Thursday’s sitting of the court, to appear from custody by video-link.

It was the first time the judge and the solicitor met in the courtroom since their last interaction over two months ago, at the September 10th sitting of the court, when they clashed over the same issue.

On that occasion, Cody told McCarthy that he would “not have right of audience in this court” if he did not dress appropriately next time.