An estimated value of €600,000 was previously placed on the herd by a solicitor for the man’s wife in court. Photograph: iStock

A judge has issued an injunction freezing the assets of a dairy farmer who allegedly sold off his dairy herd for more than €400,000 without telling his estranged wife.

At a Family Law Court on Friday, Judge Francis Comerford granted an injunction preventing the man from any further sale of matrimonial assets, which are worth about €10,000.

The judge said the man was in breach of a ruling issued in October when he directed the man – who is now living abroad – return €175,000 of the €405,000 realised from the sale of the dairy herd to his solicitor’s account.

Comeford said that had not been done and the man had also failed to provide an affidavit to the court and provide a statement of means.

An estimated value of €600,000 was previously placed on the herd by a solicitor for the man’s wife in court. It has been disclosed the farmer received €405,000 for the herd.

Counsel for the woman told the court the man has relocated overseas and has confirmed he spent €141,000 in a commercial deal.

She said he wanted to use the remaining proceeds to purchase a home overseas for about €400,000-€500,000.

The judge refused an application by the dairy farmer’s counsel to not allow reporting of the case.

More to follow