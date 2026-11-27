As he contemplates the week’s big story, Oliver Callan (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays) confesses to a certain bemusement. “In British politics the sacking of a civil servant lasts about an hour on the news headlines,” he remarks on Wednesday. “But we are on day three of the Anne O’Connor sacking saga, and the flames are just building higher.”

Not that he’s complaining. The presenter and impressionist notes, with some satisfaction, that O’Connor’s dramatic removal as chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE) means that this week’s edition of his satirical show, Callan’s Kicks (RTÉ Radio 1, Friday), is “sorted”.

Callan is unlikely to be the only broadcaster pleased by the tumult in the HSE, though no others express it so candidly. While the drip-drip of information surrounding O’Connor’s defenestration may not point to transparency at the upper echelons of the health service, it’s manna from heaven for radio talkshows, with each new revelation enthusiastically devoured by presenters, pundits and politicians.

Well, some politicians, anyway. Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill sounds supremely uncomfortable on Monday’s News at One (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays) when Fran McNulty interviews her about the dismissal of the HSE chief.

Not that the Minister would use such straightforward phraseology. Asked when she learned of O’Connor’s exit, after eight months in the post, Carroll MacNeill replies with a barrage of jargon that would make a managerial consultant blush.

“On Saturday evening I got a formal communication from the chair of the HSE board that they had given effect to the termination of her contract, in line with the contractual terms and probationary process,” the Minister says, displaying her flair for rabble-rousing rhetoric.

The entire interview is conducted this way, the precise legalese of Carroll MacNeill’s language somehow only adding to the air of obfuscation.

She stresses her regular engagement with the HSE board on everyday matters yet insists she was unaware of the details behind the board’s decision to sack O’Connor. McNulty attempts to extract more information but is rebutted with the same self-preserving refrain: “I can’t speak to that.”

Whatever the Minister actually knew (it later emerges she was verbally informed of the decision on the previous Thursday), her stonewalling performance turbocharges the controversy rather than quelling it.

[ HSE board faces crisis as political support dwindles in wake of Anne O’Connor sackingOpens in new window ]

In one respect, however, Carroll MacNeill hits the nail on the head: “I know if you’re listening to this, gosh, that sounds a bit convoluted, sure she’s the Minister.”

Well, quite. But the encounter also has a car-crash quality that ensures memorable radio, for the listener at least; Carroll MacNeill may wish to forget it.

There’s no chance of that, of course. The story drags on, with the HSE board increasingly caught in the crosshairs of culpability. On Drivetime (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays), its presenters, Katie Hannon and Colm Ó Mongáin, discuss the unfolding crisis with the gusto – and occasional lethality – of the experienced journalists they are.

On Tuesday, after the board has issued a catalogue of criteria on which it deemed the ousted HSE chief to have failed, the Social Democrats TD Pádraig Rice sounds perplexed when speaking to Ó Mongáin. The deputy wonders how O’Connor could possibly be expected to solve a “laundry list” of systemic failings during her short tenure: “She was hired as a CEO, not a magician.”

Minister of State for Local Government John Cummins gamely defends the HSE decision, claiming board members have outlined the grounds for the dismissal.

“Have they, though?” Hannon asks dubiously. The host reels off the reasons the board cited, from financial management to emergency-care performance, before sharply commenting, “They’re not metrics, they’re headlines for a report.”

[ HSE sacking of Anne O’Connor: overdue public sector accountability or GUBU?Opens in new window ]

It’s a fair characterisation, crystallising the atmosphere of confusion and blame that inexorably envelopes the board’s fateful move. It’s also a tribute to the Drivetime team’s versatility that they can deliver such succinct analysis between frothier items about the popularity of pimple-popping videos or the soundtrack to the video game Grand Theft Auto VI.

Radio 1: Liveline host Kieran Cuddihy. Photograph: RTÉ

The only froth on Liveline (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays) emanates – metaphorically, anyway – from Kieran Cuddihy’s mouth. The O’Connor affair dominates the programme throughout the week, the host delivering his “daily HSE update” in ever more outraged terms.

On Tuesday he opens the show by excoriating not just Carroll MacNeill but also Micheál Martin, “the political architect of the HSE”, lashing the Taoiseach for his reticence on the matter until then. True, Cuddihy later cuts to the Dáil for Martin’s statement on the issue, but even then he’s unsatisfied by what he hears.

The host appears even more furious on Wednesday, taking aim at the HSE’s beleaguered board for setting unreasonable targets for O’Connor – or any candidate – to have fulfilled in her eight months at the helm: “Who in their right bloody mind would take the job?”

It’s a bracing and only slightly mannered salvo of editorialising, more akin to Cuddihy’s opinionated Newstalk persona than the theatrical empathy traditionally associated with the role of Liveline host.

If this is a calculated move by Cuddihy to further stake his claim on the long-running phone-in franchise, it works, inasmuch as he sounds at his best when emotionally invested in a conversation.

[ Almighty EU budget row at least offers Micheál Martin break from HSE crisisOpens in new window ]

Between bouts of fulminating, however, Cuddihy focuses his attention on the soul-crushing reality so many patients face in the public health service, with a litany of callers attesting to the misery caused by failures in the HSE-run system.

There’s Amy, a mother suffering from organ failure, waiting for a year to have her bladder removed after complications during endometriosis surgery. Then there’s Aisling, clearly anguished as she awaits a double mastectomy.

Cuddihy sounds genuinely concerned for his callers, no matter that he could sometimes show more sensitivity; talking to Aisling about her breast cancer, he awkwardly inquires, “Do you feel like a ticking time bomb?”

When it comes to the chaos at the top of the health system, however, the host surely captures the wider public mood. “I suspect if you were one of the almost 700 people today waiting on a hospital trolley, deep down you probably don’t care who’s running the HSE,” Cuddihy says. “What you care about is getting the treatment and services you need.”

Whoever ends up running the health system, that remains the real story.

Moment of the week

On Wednesday the EU housing commissioner, Dan Jorgensen, delivers a refreshingly honest assessment of the accommodation crisis on Today with David McCullagh (RTÉ Radio 1). McCullagh’s guest says accommodation shortages are prevalent across Europe, even in his native Denmark, though he admits Ireland is among the hardest-hit states.

More striking, however, is Jorgensen’s analysis. He sees the housing shortfall as a major social problem, especially for young people: “It’s a basic human right, I would say.” He worries that, unless more homes are provided, frustrated citizens will turn to political extremists – “This is a threat to our democracy, really.”

Maybe it’s his commonsense Scandinavian demeanour, but it’s hard to disagree with Jorgensen’s simple verdict, painfully obvious yet too rarely articulated by government politicians here: “The most important thing for society, surely, is that people have a place to live.”