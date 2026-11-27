Treats by Sylvia founder Sylvia Kennedy at the launch of the Pathways to Work strategy document. Photograph: Maxwells

Lone parents, younger and older workers, as well as those with disabilities are all to receive greater supports to get back into work over the next four years, Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary has said.

There will also be an increased emphasis on helping small businesses that want to take on new staff.

In the newly launched Pathways to Work document, the Government says it is committed to improving rates of employment among those with disabilities by a quarter and providing far more one-to-one supports for young people outside of employment, education or training.

The document states that Intreo’s approach to supporting young people in the labour market “aligns” with the European Union Recommendation on a Reinforced Youth Guarantee.

This commits member states to reduce the number of young people who are outside of employment, education or training by ensuring that all young people under 30 receive a good quality offer of employment, education, training or an apprenticeship within four months of becoming unemployed or leaving education.

The number of workers over 65 in the economy has quadrupled over the past 25 years but John Martin, who chairs the Government’s Labour Market Advisory Council, said this was largely down to staff availing of greater opportunities to stay on with existing employers and that getting those who are out of work back into it remains a significant challenge.

“This goes back to the personal engagement piece,” Calleary told The Irish Times. “And I think that’s an area we’re going to have focus a lot more on. This is going to be a growing cohort in the years to come and nobody should have to give up on their working life in their mid to late 50s. We need to create opportunities for them.”

He said the €150 million to be allocated from the National Training Fund to AI-related training and upskilling over the next three years announced in the budget, “will keep us relevant in the AI skills space”, but he acknowledged that the technology still poses challenges to the jobs market.

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Reducing barriers to employers wanting to take on new workers remains a priority, he said, along with publicising the supports currently available.

Sylvia Kennedy, founder of specialist bakery Treats by Sylvia, told the launch of what she said had been the vital role these supports had played in allowing her to expand her business from a one woman start-up in 2021 to a five-person operation soon to take on premises thanks to substantial capital, training and hiring grants.

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“Without that support, there’s no way we would have been able to do what we’ve done,” she said.

Representatives of stakeholder groups, including those involved in helping people with disabilities and lone parents, expressed some disappointment over the lack of firm funding commitments to programmes they have championed and said they hoped these would materialise as the plan is implemented.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions, meanwhile, welcomed the references to quality employment and promoting decent work for all. “These objectives must now be implemented across the entire strategy,” said Ger Gibbons, Ictu’s social policy and legislative officer.