The Revenue Commissioners sent private taxpayer information to ex-spouses in more than two dozen data breaches.

The cases were among 389 breaches recorded over an 18-month period, including documents that were lost or mislaid, and a “final demand” for tax sent to an old business address.

There were six cases involving PPS (Personal Public Service Number) mishaps, including one where Revenue allocated the wrong number to a taxpayer.

In another, a PPS number was disclosed in error while correspondence was sent to the wrong taxpayer after incorrect information was submitted.

The Revenue Commissioners logged 30 cases involving “ex-spouses”, although they said breaches could occur where a person did not provide updated contact information.

In all those breaches, correspondence was sent to a former partner, but investigations have been closed in all but one case.

Other cases logged included one where “power of attorney” was recorded against the wrong taxpayer and another where a person’s bank details were added to a company record.

There were seven cases in all where material was lost or mislaid, according to data released under Freedom of Information.

Two cases from 2025 involving missing documents containing taxpayer data remained open.

Overall, the log detailed 242 data breaches in 2025 and a further 147 in the first six months of this year.

Asked about the data, a Revenue spokesperson said breaches could occur due to errors or omissions by Revenue, taxpayers, their agents, or third parties.

They said in 19 cases a breach occurred because a taxpayer did not notify a change of address, while 13 resulted from employer errors.

In six cases, an employee had provided an incorrect tax registration number to their employer while another six involved deliveries of correspondence to the wrong address “by a third party.”

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A spokesperson said: “In separation (marital) cases, breaches can occur where taxpayers fail to notify Revenue in a timely manner of the separation and to provide updated address and contact information.”

Revenue said it managed a large volume of data while carrying out its work.

“A relatively small number of data breaches, mainly caused by human error, occur from time to time,” it said.

“The risk of human error cannot be eliminated; however, Revenue strives to minimise and manage such risk by ... continually working to increase staff awareness of data protection obligations and by refining and improving procedures and processes to ensure compliance.”

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