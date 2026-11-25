Fares were reduced by Government in 2022 to help with the cost of living but are due to increase again at the start of the next academic year next September.

Fianna Fáil TDs have voiced frustration over Coalition plans to increase school transport fees.

Government chief whip Mary Butler, who attends Cabinet, is among those said to have made contributions on the contentious matter at the weekly meeting of Fianna Fáil TDs, Senators and MEPs on Wednesday evening.

One source said there was “lot of heat” at the meeting over the plans, which will see an increase in the annual post-primary school transport fare from €100 to €350 and the maximum family fare from €220 to €650.

Fares were reduced by Government in 2022 to help with the cost of living but are due to increase again at the start of the next academic year next September.

Those who raised the issue included Carlow-Kilkenny TD Peter “Chap” Cleere, who told the meeting that the plan was “a disgrace” and charged that rural Ireland was being “abandoned”, telling the Taoiseach he needed to intervene immediately.

Sources present at the meeting said the Taoiseach undertook to take that feedback to Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton – with one person saying he agreed that something needed to be done about it.

Butler is said to have spoken on the matter, outlining that she lives in a small town with no secondary school where five buses leave every morning full of pupils.

She told the meeting that those with medical cards and special education needs will have concessions – but that the squeezed middle will be most affected.

There is some frustration in Fianna Fáil about the move, especially given what one TD described as the emphasis that had been put on the reduction as a cost of living measure by the Government.

This TD said that big increases should not be considered when reversing cost of living measures, “particularly when we made such a deal of them as an achievement”.

The group of Independent TDs that supports the Government has also called for a reduction in the planned increases.

Senator Fiona O’Loughlin, who is from Kildare, is said to have asked the Taoiseach to intervene as Horse Sport Ireland faces liquidation, telling the meeting that it was the “last chance saloon” for the body.