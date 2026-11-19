Revenue is increasingly focused on collecting information about gifts and inheritances, so it’s important not to overlook a filing. Photograph: iStock

Q. My mother got an inheritance from her father of €301,000, and then a €77,000 gift from her mother. The tax bill seems unfair, is there anything she can do?

A. This query highlights an important feature of capital acquisitions tax (CAT). The tax on separate gifts and inheritances is not always considered in isolation, says Eoin Tobin, a solicitor, chartered tax adviser and head of private client services at law firm RDJ.

Your mother must aggregate the inheritance and the gift received from her parents when calculating tax, says Tobin. Both benefits count towards her Group A parent-to-child lifetime tax-free threshold.

Let’s start with the inheritance your mother received from her father who died in 2017. It’s the date of the death that determines the tax-free threshold and the CAT rate applicable to an inheritance, says Tobin.

Her €301,000 inheritance was below the €310,000 Group A threshold applicable in 2017. “Assuming she had no earlier benefits from her parents, no CAT was payable on that inheritance,” says Tobin.

Even though she didn’t owe CAT, she was still obliged to file a CAT return as the inheritance exceeded 80 per cent of the applicable threshold in place at the time, says Tobin.

“Revenue is increasingly focused on collecting information about gifts and inheritances, so it’s important not to overlook a filing obligation simply because no tax is payable,” he says.

The deadline for filing depends on the “valuation” date. For an inheritance, this is typically the date of the grant of probate.

Regarding the July 2024 gift of €77,000 from her mother, the earlier inheritance from her father is still relevant. Indeed, the calculation of tax requires beneficiaries to look back to relevant gifts or inheritances received since December 5th, 1991, says Tobin.

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The combined benefits in this case are €301,000, and the €77,000 which is already net of the €3,000 small gift exemption. This gives €378,000 in total.

The parent/child tax-free threshold in July 2024 was €335,000. The taxable excess received over that threshold was €43,000. Taxable at 33 per cent, this gives a CAT liability of €14,190 on the 2024 gift, says Tobin.

The reader mentions that Revenue’s IT38 form, used to declare gifts or inheritances, is showing a tax liability in her case of €22,440. This doesn’t match.

One possibility is that the dates or the details of the inheritance from the father have been entered incorrectly, says Tobin. If the two benefits have been combined in a single return, that could be the problem.

“The correct approach is to complete and file two separate IT38 returns, one for each benefit as they arise in different taxable periods,” says Tobin.

The first return should relate to the inheritance from the father, showing €301,000 with no tax due, with the valuation date linked to the date of grant of probate.

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The second return should relate to the gift from her mother. It should show a prior inheritance of €301,000 as an earlier Group A benefit; the net gift of €77,000 and July 2024 as the gift date.

“By separating the two benefits in this way, each return should apply the correct threshold for the relevant date, and the aggregation of the two benefits should produce the €14,190 liability,” says Tobin.

As the return for the July 2024 gift was due by October 31st, 2024, the reader’s mother should try to deal with this promptly to avoid penalties.

If the revised forms still produce the wrong figure, ask Revenue or a tax adviser to review the calculation.

The name of the reader who submitted the question is not being published to protect the identities of those involved. Please send your legal queries to Joanne Hunt, Ask the Lawyer, The Irish Times, 24-28 Tara Street, Dublin 2, or by email to joanne.hunt@irishtimes.com with a contact phone number. This column is a reader service and is not intended to replace professional advice.