Ireland

Motorcyclist (50s) seriously injured after crash with car in Donegal

Part of the N13 remained closed on Thursday morning to allow investigators to examine the road

The driver of the car, a woman in her 60s, received non-life-threatening injuries. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
The driver of the car, a woman in her 60s, received non-life-threatening injuries. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Hugh Dooley
Thu Oct 08 2026 - 10:581 MIN READ

A motorcyclist in his 50s has been hospitalised after a crash with a car near Letterkenny, Co Donegal, on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on the N13 at Correnagh, near Letterkenny, shortly after 5pm.

The motorcyclist suffered what gardaí described as “serious injuries” and was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he remained on Thursday.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 60s, was brought to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, gardaí said.

READ MORE

Walls, windows and ceilings of Limerick house destroyed during ‘student party’

Ireland’s new personal investment scheme: ‘What happens if I put €10,000 straight in?’

The fight was dubbed ‘a fascinating experiment’: would boxing fans show decency and taste?

Sardinian village where high number of women reach 100 could be new centenarian ‘blue zone’

Part of the N13 remained closed on Thursday morning to allow investigators to examine the road.

Gardaí asked any witnesses to the crash to contact them, and requested that anyone with relevant video or dashcam footage from the N13 near Correnagh, Letterkenny, in the lead-up to the crash contact Letterkenny Garda station.

So far in 2026, 143 have lost their lives on Irish roads, including 22 motorcyclists.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter