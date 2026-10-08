Motorcyclist (50s) seriously injured after crash with car in Donegal

The driver of the car, a woman in her 60s, received non-life-threatening injuries. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A motorcyclist in his 50s has been hospitalised after a crash with a car near Letterkenny, Co Donegal, on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on the N13 at Correnagh, near Letterkenny, shortly after 5pm.

The motorcyclist suffered what gardaí described as “serious injuries” and was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he remained on Thursday.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 60s, was brought to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, gardaí said.

Part of the N13 remained closed on Thursday morning to allow investigators to examine the road.

Gardaí asked any witnesses to the crash to contact them, and requested that anyone with relevant video or dashcam footage from the N13 near Correnagh, Letterkenny, in the lead-up to the crash contact Letterkenny Garda station.

So far in 2026, 143 have lost their lives on Irish roads, including 22 motorcyclists.