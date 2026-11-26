Mayo manager Andy Moran and Harry Hughes, chief executive of Portwest and chair of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year judging panel. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Andy Moran, the manager of the Co Mayo men’s team that won the All-Ireland senior football championship this summer, will receive a special recognition award at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards on Thursday evening.

“For Mayo, the victory represented far more than success on the pitch. It was the culmination of decades of ambition, near misses, resilience and an enduring belief that their day would eventually come,” EY said.

Mayo won the All-Ireland championship final in July, defeating Kerry to end a 75-year wait to lift the Sam Maguire trophy.

Previous recipients of the award include businessman Denis O’Brien, former taoiseach Enda Kenny, former president Mary Robinson and members of An Garda Síochána and the Health Service Executive for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think there are a lot of similarities between sport and entrepreneurship,” Moran said. “You start with ambition, but you need the right people around you, a strong team and the resilience to keep going through the setbacks.

“We were fortunate to be the team that finally turned that ambition into reality, but this achievement belongs to so many people, and I’m incredibly proud to accept this recognition on their behalf.”

Mayo man Harry Hughes, chief executive of workwear group Portwest, a sponsor of Mayo GAA, chaired the EY Entrepreneur of the Year judging panel.

“The qualities behind Mayo’s achievement will resonate with entrepreneurs everywhere,” Hughes said. “It takes ambition to set your sights on something that can seem out of reach, but it takes courage, teamwork and resilience to actually get there.”

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Roger Wallace, head of assurance and EY Entrepreneur of the Year lead partner, said Mayo’s victory was “ultimately a story about having the ambition to dream, and the determination to keep pursuing that dream when others might have stopped believing”.

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards will be held at the Powerscourt Hotel in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Three category winners will be announced, along with the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Now in its 29th year, 31 Irish entrepreneurs are representing 24 companies in this year’s programme. Collectively, they employ some 3,000 staff, with combined revenue of almost €1 billion, according to EY.