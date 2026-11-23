Main Points

Best Reads

Taoiseach arrives at Cork University Hospital

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been welcomed to Cork University Hospital by its chief executive Jennifer Kearney.

Martin is attending in his capacity as a local TD in Cork South-Central, a Government spokesperson said.

The hospital, the second largest in the country, has been at the centre of a dispute between local management and doctors on one side and the Government and HSE chiefs on the other over whether staffing levels and recruitment restrictions pose patient-safety risks.

In a leaked letter sent in August, Kearney said the hospital was short 1,000 staff and its position was not sustainable heading going into the winter.

A meeting was held between senior HSE officials and senior management and clinicians at the hospital a day later.

The minutes of the meeting stated that the offices of the Taoiseach and Minister for Health instructed Andy Phillips, the most senior health executive in the region, to “have some very specific conversations” with Kearney.

The Taoiseach subsequently said his understanding was Phillips was “very clear that at no stage did he make any reference to instructions from the Taoiseach’s office”.

The Irish Times obtained an audio recording of the meeting, however, which confirmed Phillips did refer to the Taoiseach’s office, amid tense and contentious interactions with staff.

Andy Phillips, HSE South West Regional Executive Officer, told the meeting on August 20th, 2026: 'I was instructed by the Taoiseach's office.'

Read the report in full from Shauna Bowers and Martin Wall here:

‘People will die’: The secret recording, the Taoiseach and turmoil at Cork’s main hospital

Hospital consultants expected to call for HSE board resignation

Hospital consultants are expected to call on the board of the HSE to resign in the aftermath of its removal of chief executive Anne O’Connor, Martin Wall reports.

It is understood the Irish Hospital Consultants Association will issue a statement over lunchtime in support of an earlier call by nurses for the politically-appointed board to step down.

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman has called for a Dáil debate tomorrow following the “sudden firing” of Anne O’Connor, Pat Leahy reports.

“It is imperative that time be set aside in the Dáil tomorrow for an urgent debate on the ongoing issues in CUH and in the leadership of the HSE,” he said in a statement.

“The sudden firing of Anne O’Connor adds further to the crisis in HSE management, and there are questions surrounding the Taoiseach’s handling of the situation in CUH.

“Ultimately it is patients and taxpayers that pay the price for the continuation of understaffing and overspending in healthcare and we need to see better leadership from our Government on these issues,” he said.

O’Connor says she will ‘pursue every avenue’ to ‘vindicate my position’

Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Anne O’Connor has said she intends to “challenge this matter as vigorously as possible”.

In a statement, she said she was “very deeply surprised and disappointed by the abrupt and precipitous manner in which a decision to terminate my appointment as Chief Executive of the HSE has been informed to me”.

“The manner in which this matter has been handled is profoundly flawed, wholly unfair and falls far short of the standards of fairness, transparency and due process that should be expected of a major national public body.

“I intend to challenge this matter as vigorously as possible. I will pursue every avenue available to me to vindicate my position and to protect my professional reputation.

“I have always acted in absolute good faith and with the interests of patients, staff and the Irish health service foremost in my mind. I am proud of my record of public service.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I did not resign or voluntarily stand down from my position as Chief Executive of the HSE,” she said.

INMO maintains HSE board should consider its position

Phil Ní Sheaghdha pictured previously outside the Workplace Relations Commission. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Nurses have again maintained the board of the HSE should consider its position in the light of staff recruitment restrictions imposed by the Government, Public Policy Correspondent Martin Wall reports.

In a statement on Monday following the removal of Anne O’Connor, the general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: “The INMO has made it very clear that there cannot be two separate management structures running the health service.

“By removing control of recruitment, the Department of Health has, in effect, taken control of a core function of the health service, and the decision to delay and effectively stall recruitment across the health service is beyond reckless and potentially extremely dangerous.

“The INMO has asked the HSE board if they had agreed to hand over control of recruitment to the Department of Health and if so we called last week on the HSE Board to consider its collective position and step aside.

“Directors and Assistant Directors of Nursing and Midwifery across the country took the unprecedented step last week of writing to the Secretary General of the Department of Health expressing their concern for the clinical safety of patients, the health and safety of the nursing and midwifery workforce, and requesting that the Department of Health exempt these essential frontline posts from these restrictions.

“Our members know every day what happens when there are not enough nurses and midwives to safely staff services. Patients wait longer, care is delayed and pressure is placed on staff to work beyond what is safe.”

“We know that there are close to 3,000 vacant nursing and midwifery posts. Directors of Nursing and Midwifery are concerned about the impacts on both patient and staff safety alike.

“Our members do not want to see a blame game play out between the Health Service Executive and Department of Health in the coming days. They want assurances that staffing and patient safety will take centre stage.

“It is clear that the focus of both the Department of Health and the Health Service Executive needs a complete reset and must have a laser-like focus on implementing safe staffing based on current patient activity across all hospitals.”

Rumour and speculation of a significant announcement had been building since late on Sunday evening, Jack Horgan-Jones reports.

It had emerged on Sunday that neither O’Connor nor the Minister for Health would attend a crisis meeting at Cork University Hospital.

This intensified across the evening amid speculation in political circles and the HSE that a departure could be on the cards.

That gathered pace on Monday morning with rumours beginning to centre on the future of the HSE boss, who has only been in her position for nine months.

An early morning statement had been expected but as the day proceeded there were rumblings of complications as word began to circulate that rather than a resignation, the board of the HSE had decided to end O’Connor’s tenure.

After 10am The Irish Times and others reported that O’Connor was to leave her role, just as staff were being informed of the decision – with an official HSE statement issuing thereafter.

Departure a ‘shocking reflection of dysfunction’ – Sherlock

Labour TD Marie Sherlock. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

Labour health spokeswoman Marie Sherlock said Anne O’Connor’s departure as HSE chief executive is a “shocking reflection of the dysfunction between the HSE and the Department of Health”.

“In a series of actions over the past few months, it has become clear that the HSE CEO has been left with less and less authority but with all the responsibility of running a health service. That is untenable,” she said in a statement.

Sherlock argued O’Connor, who took up the role last March, was “handed a poisoned chalice with regards to the systematic underfunding and misfunding of the HSE”.

Minister for Health due before Oireachtas committees this week

The news of Anne O’Connor’s departure comes in a week when Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill was already facing grillings at two Oireachtas committees on overspending in the health service, Pat Leahy reports.

She is due at attend the Budgetary Oversight Committee tomorrow to answer questions about overspending in the health service, while the health committee with meet on Wednesday morning – again with the Minister present – to discuss the supplementary estimates required for the Department of Health.

Last week the Cabinet approved a €780 million supplementary estimate to pay for the budget deficit in the HSE and the overspend for the year, bringing to almost €30 billion the amount of money spent on the health service this year.

There is a deep sense of shock across the political system and the health service after it was confirmed that Anne O’Connor would leave her role, Political Correspondent Jack Horgan-Jones reports.

HSE and Government figures believe the decision has been germinating for some time – pointing not just to the recent controversy about CUH, but also to the overspend in the HSE that had led to extra spending controls being imposed on four healthcare regions.

It is expected that Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill will have to step up and explain the reasoning behind the HSE board’s decision making – with pressure also to find a new permanent chief executive for the health service.

Government sources are also pointing to year-on-year increases in health spending, including at CUH, as well as the damaging series of recent controversies at the hospital that supercharged tensions.

Opposition turns focus on Minister for Health

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill pictured at the 83rd Fine Gael ardfheis. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Time

Opposition parties quickly sought to turn the focus on the Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill, Political Editor Pat Leahy reports.

Social Democrats health spokesman Pádraig Rice – who is also a TD for the Cork South Central constituency in which the hospital is located – said: “The Health Minister should now make clear exactly what problems emerged in the background that led to this bombshell decision.”

“Her handling of this crisis has been disastrous, preferring to attack the management team at the hospital rather than address their very grave patient safety concerns,” Rice said in a statement.

Reacting to the news, the Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane said that “the person who could have avoided all this is the Minister for Health, accusing her of taking “a back seat to all this”.

‘Shock’ departure will have implications for Minister and Government – Cullinane

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane pictured previously. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane has said Anne O’Connor’s “shock” departure will have “significant implications” for both Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and the Government.

“This is a very, very big development,” he said, speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Today with David McCullagh.

“Obviously, we have to now look at what exactly happened, what was the source of this departure? Did the Minister have a hand on this?”

“It doesn’t look well for the Government and it doesn’t look well for the Minister that this is happening when we have patients on trolleys and we have the levels of overcrowding that we have,” he said.

He added O’Connor’s departure came at a time when hospital managers and staff and trade unions are “speaking out very clearly about patient safety issues”.

“I think this will have very significant implications for the Minister for Health but the Government more generally,” he said.

Cullinane called on Carroll MacNeill to “give her account” as to whether or not she support O’Connor’s departure, saying it would be an “extraordinary move for the board alone to make this decision”.

“At this point in time, we don’t know exactly why this departure has happened,” he said, adding: “The person that can answer all those questions, and not by just putting out a short press statement but by talking to the media, is the Minister for Health.”

Anne O’Connor has been removed as chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE), its governing board has said.

HSE board chairman Ciarán Devane said it had “decided to end the tenure of Anne O’Connor as chief executive officer, as a result of a process in accordance with the terms of her contract, believing this to be in the best interests of the future operation of the organisation”.

Current deputy chief executive Damien McCallion is to serve as interim CEO pending a new appointment.

“The board would like to thank Anne for her service as CEO and for her many years in senior roles across the health service before that including as chief operations officer throughout the Covid pandemic,” Devane said.

O’Connor is to depart from the €400,000-per-year post after less than nine months in the position, having taken up the role last March. The move follows meetings of the HSE board last week and on Monday.